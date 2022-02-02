SOUTHWESTERN VERMONT — For a second year, the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual membership meeting digitally to an audience of over 50 viewers.
The Chamber’s annual membership meeting, a big night for businesses in the region, took place on Jan. 27 and featured musical performances, annual awards, a digital sparkling wine toast, virtual door prizes every 15 minutes, budget approval and speeches. Prizes were donated by Knapps, The Southshire Inn, Rablogan Castle, The Village Chocolate Shoppe, the Bennington Banner, couch + cork, Apricot Lane, Charlie’s Coffee House, and American Museum of Fly Fishing. Packages filled with local treats were delivered to members ahead of the program.
The digital event, held on Zoom, was co-produced by Catamount Access Television. The event focused on celebrating businesses and individuals that made an impact on the region in 2021 and introduced a 2022 budget for the organization which the membership voted on and passed.
A digital ballot was sent out to Chamber members in November and votes were collected to decide on new board directors and the slate of officers.
The Chamber welcomed new director to the board Nancy Koziol of couch + cork.
Matt Harrington, now entering his sixth year at the helm of the Chamber as the executive director, provided a brief overview of the past year, including 29 new members to the Chamber, over 8,500 patrons visiting downtown Bennington during Garlic Town on Labor Day Weekend, a 91 percent satisfaction rating of the Chamber by its members, relief for businesses with pandemic funding, and ongoing relocation efforts by the Chamber. Harrington also discussed the Chamber’s renewed commitment to business prosperity, economic development and community health and safety as the COVID pandemic continues to hit Vermont hard. Workforce and family recruitment and retention, travel and tourism expansion, safe community festivals and events, small business advocacy efforts and economic growth were “buckets of work” Harrington believed the Chamber faced in the year ahead.
“We are at a moment in time for Vermont and our region,” Harrington said after the digital event closed. “Take a mental note of this night and where we are. I believe it’s going to get very exciting to live, work and play in Vermont in the coming years. With over $13 billion in total to the State of Vermont in COVID-19 Relief with an aggressive budget recently proposed by the Governor, the largest budget ever in Vermont history at $7.7 billion, we are about to see some exciting, transformative things happen across the state and in our region. I want to be in the front row for it. I want our members to be in the front row with us!”
A tradition at the membership meeting is the announcement of annual Chamber awards. Last year the organization changed up many of the awards as a way to better represent the full region. Like last year, award recipients provided pre-recorded acceptance videos that were played throughout the event. Each recipient received a blue accented acrylic flame award with their name on it provided by Tomasi Sports and Awards.
The 2022 recipients included: Member of the Year, Coggins Auto Group, Bennington; New Member of the Year, Seth Barrows of Farm Road Brewing, Bennington; Volunteer of the Year, Keith Carey; Regional Visionary: Joshua Sherman; Young Professional of the Year in a Business, Sarah Krinsky and Bri Magnifico of W. Collective; Young Professional of the Year in a Nonprofit, Alex Figueroa of United Counseling Services; and Lifetime Achievement, John Shannahan, former Executive Director of the Better Bennington Corporation.
Sponsors for the night included Presenting Sponsor Heritage Family Credit Union, Entertainment Sponsor Berkshire Bank, Chamber Champion Sponsors Coggins Auto Group and Southwest Tech, Media Sponsors The Bennington Banner and Catamount Access Television. A special thank you to Old Mill Road Recording Studio for the musical performances.