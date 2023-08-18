MONTPELIER — The Vermont Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch, and Rep. Becca Balint with an urgent request for their support to establish a Natural Disaster Paycheck Protection Program. A Natural Disaster Paycheck Protection Program would provide crucial support to businesses in the wake of climate-induced disasters.
“With the frequency of climate disasters expected to increase, this initiative reflects the urgent need to protect our communities' economic well-being and safeguard the livelihoods of countless hardworking Vermonters,” stated Megan Sullivan, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Vermont Chamber. “The Vermont Chamber stands ready to collaborate with stakeholders in developing and implementing this program effectively.”
The Vermont Chamber detailed several key features of the Natural Disaster Paycheck Protection Program, including an eligibility criterion for small and medium-sized businesses, technical support to assist businesses with navigating the application process, and transparent reporting mechanisms with stringent oversight to ensure that funds are allocated responsibly.