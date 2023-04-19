MANCHESTER — Interest in next week's joint Selectboard-Planning Commission hearing on a proposed communications tower has led the board to seek a larger room for the event.
Instead of the Kilburn Meeting Room at Town Hall, the meeting will be held at the Manchester Community Library's meeting room at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 138 Cemetery Ave. Greater Northshire Access Television is also planning live coverage.
That joint meeting will be preceded by a special Selectboard meeting at 5:30 p.m. — also at the library — to finalize construction plans for the Main Street water and sewer extension. The Selectboard serves as the town's sewer commissioners, and will choose one of two bidders and set a connection fee schedule, so the work can proceed.
Town Manager Scott Murphy informed the Selectboard on Tuesday night that he had reached out to the library, and to Burr and Burton Academy, about alternatives, given strong interest in the tower topic. After a short discussion, the board chose the library and its multipurpose public meeting room.
While the Kilburn Room serves the town well for most municipal meetings, its seating is limited, and its concrete walls and high ceiling make listening difficult. The library meeting room is larger and its acoustics are better; area chamber music groups have regularly used it for concerts and talks.
Selectboard Vice Chair Greg Cutler, who will run the meeting — Chairman Ivan Beattie has recused himself to avoid a conflict of interest — said he would probably delay the start several minutes so that folks who show up at Town Hall have time to get to the library.
In compliance with state law, AT&T has provided 60 days of advance notice of its intent to seek a certificate of public good from the Vermont Public Utility Commission for a 140-foot tower on Side Road. The site is beyond Riverside Heights off Depot Street.
The company, represented by Burlington law firm of Downs Rachlin Martin, has published a website detailing its plans.
AT&T has also already conducted a balloon test by lofting a red balloon to the proposed height. Photos taken by AT&T show it would be visible from points on Depot Street.
Under the siting process spelled out in state law, the Selectboard and Planning Commission are part of the process. The law stipulates that the Public Utility Commission, absent good cause, must give "substantial deference" to the town plan, the recommendations of the Selectboard and Planning Commission, and the regional planning commission through its regional plan.
It's expected that AT&T representatives will attend the meeting and lay out their plans for the site, as well as their reasoning behind the proposal. In the advance notice, the company said the tower is needed to eliminate dead spots in its coverage and enhance public safety communications.
The tower also would provide antenna space for additional mobile communications carriers.
The public will have an opportunity to comment and ask questions about the plan at the meeting.
The Public Utility Commission is expected to attend via Zoom.
The proposed site, owned by Donald and Patricia Dorr, is in the R-10 zone per the town's land-use ordinance. Communications towers are not an approved use in that zone.
Beattie has said he recused himself to avoid a conflict of interest, explaining he has been approached about his property as a potential site for a communications tower.