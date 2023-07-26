POWNAL — The 2nd Annual “Celebrate Pownal Day” event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pownal residents and visitors are invited to gather in the field behind the Fire Station (near the intersection of Route 346 and Church Street) to enjoy summer activities, picnic fare, and lots of fun. Faith Church of Pownal is hosting the event again this year.
New for 2023 is the addition of local vendors, with Pownal-based business and non-profit organizations offered a 10x10 space at no charge. There will also be new-and-returning local community groups and organizations contributing to the event. The Pownal Parks & Rec Committee is hosting a free town picnic and there will be many fun, no-cost activities, including a slip-and-slide, inflatables, ax throwing, and “Touch-A-Truck.”
Pastor Jayson Dominey explained that the success of last year’s Celebrate Pownal Day event demonstrated the importance of community-wide gatherings.
“Events like Celebrate Pownal Day play an essential role in connecting Pownal residents of all ages and strengthening our community cohesiveness and pride,” he said.
Following the Celebrate Pownal Day event, the annual fireworks display presented by the Pownal Valley Fair Association will take place at 9:15 p.m.
For more information about Celebrate Pownal Day, please contact Faith Church at (802) 823-7828 or via e-mail at faithchurchvt@gmail.com.