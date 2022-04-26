MANCHESTER — The penultimate step in Manchester changing its land use and development ordinance to accommodate the cannabis industry starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at town hall.
That's when the Selectboard will hold the first of two public hearings on proposed changes to the zoning plan, which would allow retail sales along sections of Main and Depot streets and restrict other aspects of the industry, which will become a legal business in October. The second hearing is set for Tuesday, May 10.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed changes on April 4.
Under state law and town bylaws, the Selectboard must hold at least one public hearing on proposed changes to the land use and development ordinance — also known as its zoning ordinance — before voting on whether to accept it. If the board proposes a change to the proposal, that change would require a new public hearing.
The "tax and regulate" law that established the legal purchase and sale of cannabis in Vermont left it up to towns to decide if they wanted to opt in on retail sales to persons over 21, which Manchester Town Meeting voters did on March 1, by a vote of 591 for to 355 against.
Under state law, the remainder of the cannabis business — cultivation, wholesaling, testing, and product manufacturing — must be treated like any other business, as long as it abides by state rules and regulations. However, cities and towns may use their zoning regulations to determine where those businesses are best suited to operate.
The additions and revisions proposed by the Planning Commission would allow retail sales in the Town Center district — roughly Main Street south of the roundabout from Lyman Lane to Ways Lane, and Depot Street east of the roundabout from Cottage Street to 709 Depot St.
The commission’s proposal would make indoor cultivation and manufacturing, as well as wholesale and warehousing, conditional in mixed-use and office-industrial districts.
The mixed-use district includes Bonnet Street from the Riverside Townhouses north to the vicinity of Pig Pen Road; Main Street north from Barnumville Road to North Road; Richville Road south from East Manchester Road to Union Street, and part of the former airport property; and Depot Street from East Branch Farms to Dufresne Pond Road.
Parcels zoned for office-industrial include sections of Richville Road and Depot Street, Manchester Valley Industrial Park and Taconic Business Park.
Outdoor cultivation would be conditional in the mixed-use and rural agricultural zones, while laboratories and research facilities would be conditional in the town center mixed-use and office-industrial sections.
Generally, conditional uses require assessment by the Development Review Board based on specific criteria, including potential adverse effects, traffic and whether the proposal reflects the character of the zoning district.
The changes also include definitions specific to cannabis cultivation and business activities.
The timing is important because the Vermont Cannabis Control Board has a tight timeline for accepting license applications from entrepreneurs wanting to take part in the industry. For example, licenses for integrated licensees, small cultivators, and testing laboratories are due to be issued on May 1, the same day that license applications for all cultivators can be accepted.
Product manufacturing and wholesale license applications will be taken as of July 1, and applications for retail sales will be accepted as of September 1.