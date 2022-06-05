HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls will soon be home to one of the first cannabis grows in the state of New York.
Jenny and Mike Scarpulla started Scarp Farm, a hemp farm, with their son, Trystan, about three and a half years ago. They also own the Hoosick Apothecary in the village. Now, they’re ready to start Juniper Jill Cannabis Co., a cannabis farm.
The Scarpulla family has partnered with Eric Larkin and Dr. Theodore Hausler on the endeavor. Larkin is the official CEO of the company, but said, “I don’t actually believe in titles.” Hausler, who owns a family medical practice and lectures and prescribes cannabis, is the chief medical officer for the company. Hausler .
In relation to the business partnership, Larkin said he and Hausler “were able to tell right away we were all on the same page. None of us let our egos get in the way.”
After the symbiotic partnership was formed, it was time to start the licensing process. The company filed its application on April 12, and received a conditional cannabis cultivator license on May 17.
Larkin spoke highly of New York state’s application process.
“They’ve actually done a really good job in my opinion,” said Jenny Scarpulla, adding that the state understood “that farming waits for no one.”
Since the Scarpulla family has been growing hemp for the past few years, the state gave their application priority, making them one of the first cannabis cultivators in the state.
“Which I think is cool, because obviously we’ve had experience growing a strain of cannabis,” said Scarpulla, referring to her farm’s hemp production.
The license is conditional “because this year they’re only allowing hemp farmers to have it,” said Scarpulla. There are also restrictions on the size of plants, how many artificial lights they can have, how they sell their product and more.
The farm is allowed to grow 1 acre of cannabis outdoors or up to 25,000 square feet in hoop houses or greenhouses. Scarp Farm opted to do a combination of indoor and outdoor cultivation, which must equate to less than 30,000 square feet, according to Larkin.
“We’re doing a hybrid model,” he said.
The farm will have about 10,000 square feet of outdoor space and 11,500 square feet of hoop houses. “The simplest way to describe a hoop house is a non-enclosed greenhouse.” Larkin also said the company has plans to build a 4,000-square-foot greenhouse.
Even with those limitations, the first run will be over 3,000 plants. Scarpulla said the first harvest will be ready around September. The company already has decided on about 15 different strains, according to Larkin, and the plants have been started by Humboldt Seed Co.
“I spoke with the lady over there who’s running the show, and she said our starts are looking phenomenal,” he said. There are more seeds that will be coming from Spain.
The cannabis can be sold only to licensed New York cannabis dispensaries, but none exist.
“New York State has made it very clear that that’s on their priority agenda ... getting those retail dispensary licenses out and ready, so that there can be sales in 2022,” said Larkin. He said the state is rolling out licenses for retail cannabis “methodically.”
First, the state is setting up the farmers and then the dispensaries. Then, cannabis processors, who make edibles and other products, will have their shot.
Once processors are licensed, Juniper Jill Cannabis Co. plans to start partnering with some of them to create “edibles, tinctures, vapes and whatnot,” said Larkin.
The company also is hosting an open forum and job fair for their business on June 8 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Unihog, a restaurant in Hoosick Falls. Scarpulla said she’s looking for general farm labor, but eventually she will need trimmers and packagers.
Scarpulla hasn’t heard anything but positive feedback from the locals.
“We’ve talked to the village board, the town board, the town Planning Board, other officials, and everybody’s been excited for us and excited for the growth that it can bring to Hoosick.”