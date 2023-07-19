MONTPELIER — Cannabis Control Board Chairman James Pepper expressed sorrow about the damage caused by flooding from last week's storm and the inability for cannabis businesses to tap into federal relief.
"You all are taxpaying and revenue generating businesses that are providing a critical service to Vermonters that visit our state," he said at Wednesday's board meeting. "Yet at least at the federal level, at the best of times, you're ignored, and at the worst, are treated as criminal enterprises."
Gov. Phil Scott has said Federal Emergency Management Agency funds aren't available for any businesses affected by the flood, however loans from the state will be, and the U.S. Small Business Administration is on the ground in Vermont to offer assistance. His administration is working with Vermont’s congressional delegation in hopes of securing federal funding to help small businesses.
“Because we are a federal agency, we have to follow federal law,” Carl Dombek, public information officer for the Small Business Administration, said at a recent press conference Monday, according to the Valley News. “Cannabis is not legal under federal law, and therefore we are not able to lend to cannabis dispensaries.”
Cannabis farmers also aren't expected to be eligible for federal crop insurance funds, even if Scott’s request for a U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster declaration is approved. They aren't eligible for federal crop insurance.
Pepper said his heart breaks for "everyone that invested so much their own money and sweat equity into this endeavor now being told that the opportunities that are available to other businesses are not going to be available to you."
"There are some state efforts being organized," he said. "I'm sure it is not going to be enough. I urge every impacted business please fill out our flood damage assessment form."
A survey at ccb.vermont.gov/July2023Flood seeks to "begin assessing damage and to identify unmet needs of our licensees following the historic flooding of recent days."
"The CCB's priority is to protect personal safety first, followed by ensuring the safety of Vermont's cannabis supply chain," the site states. "Please heed the advice of emergency officials when attempting to return to flooded facilities."
Brynn Hare, CCB executive director, said about 150 responses had come in as Wednesday. The list included seven cultivators, one manufacturer and one retailer.
Most cultivators who responded reported 50 to 70 percent loss in product.
Pepper recommended affected businesses "really demonstrate" and document their damages.
Vermont Growers Association put together a list of resources at vermontgrowers.org/resources/july-2023-storm-industry-resources.
"We are seeing cannabis farms and businesses of every license type impacted by the July 2023 storm, the entire supply chain is affected," the site states. "Assessment of damage and loss is a critical first step in rebounding from a disaster."