MARLBORO — Gered and Natasha, the owners of Flying Fat Cat Genetics, are ready to take their cannabis to market once they finally get their retail license.
The couple has been together for 20 years, and Gered has been breeding cannabis for 18 years. Flying Fat Cat Genetics, named in honor of their 35-pound cat, is a micro craft cannabis producer, or more colloquially, a mom and pop cannabis farm. The owners are the only two people running their locally grown cannabis production.
Gered is in charge of growing the cannabis. He said he produces fully organic cannabis and doesn’t use any pesticides. He only uses chrysanthemum spray on an as-needed basis. Cannabis plants have to be grown properly to yield the most amount and highest quality of flower. In addition to using proper growing techniques, Gered said he also places importance on curing and drying his harvest.
Natasha is in charge of the kitchen; she makes all of the edibles.
“She’s the edible maven,” said Gered. She’s made cheesecake, barbecue sauce, cookies, pizza and a long list of other edibles.
“I love seeing the outcome and seeing new recipes,” she said. “I love seeing what you can infuse.”
Natasha wants everything she bakes to be fresh when it gets to the consumer. She doesn’t want anything to sit out and get stale, so everything is made-to-order.
They advise anyone who uses edibles to heed their motto, “don’t be a piggy kitty,” meaning not to take a larger dose of edible than you can handle, and wait at least 45 minutes before eating more.
Since everyone is different, Natasha changes the dose of the edibles based on the needs of the person ordering it. She said someone once ordered a Thanksgiving dinner, so she had to measure out a reasonable dosage per-person and per-dish so no one would over-serve themselves.
Right now, Flying Fat Cat Genetics works on a barter system. It exchanges items, services and time for its cannabis — not cash. The couple is avoiding any action that might prevent them from attaining their license, including illegal cash sales. Gered said it only takes one mess up to prevent them from getting their license.
The couple is working as property managers for real estate all over Southern Vermont, since cannabis doesn’t pay the bills. They both have high hopes that they will be able to work in cannabis full time once they get their license. “[Cannabis is] a burgeoning industry that allows us to get a foothold at the bottom level and work our way up prior to big canna coming in,” Gered said.
He mentioned that the road to licensure is difficult. Federal and state regulations and recommendations contradict each other. With the ability to apply for a retail license coming up, he’s worried. The Cannabis Control Board doesn’t have many answers for growers, who need to begin growing now to have cannabis available for sale once licenses are approved.
Flying Fat Cat Genetics is planning on selling seeds, clones, edibles and salves, but they’re going to start by selling flower. Gered, who creates his own strains, is looking forward to introducing them to the general population.
This year, the couple participated in The Headies Vermont Growers Cup, a cannabis competition. They entered their vegan chocolate chip cookies into the THC edibles category. They thought about going all out by entering something like a cannoli, but the cookies are their most requested item.
For the competition, they gave each judge two cookies that totaled 40 milligrams of THC. They wanted the cookies to be delicious and enjoyable for the judges, they didn’t want them to overwhelm anyone.
The Headies occurred in Essex Junction on April 16. Unfortunately, Flying Fat Cat Genetics’ vegan cookies didn’t place in the top three. Their cookies were up against a carrot cupcake, chocolate covered cherries, gummy worms and many more edibles.
As cannabis becomes more mainstream, Flying Fat Cat Genetics hopes that more people will experience the fun and beneficial effects of cannabis. While they acknowledge how enjoyable cannabis can be, Gered has first-hand experience of the health benefits.
From 2008 to 2012, Gered had glioblastoma tumors, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He said some doctors refused him treatment after being notified of his cannabis use. Then, they refused to believe cannabis helped him on the road to recovery.
“I started dosing cannabis oil,” he said. “I swear to God, it saved my life.”