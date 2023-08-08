WINOOSKI — The Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont (CRAV) announced a two-day music festival - Higher Calling - in September that will be a fundraiser for cannabis businesses in Vermont.
On July 10th, Vermont suffered from devastating flooding that has affected businesses across the state, including numerous cannabis businesses. CRAV is currently seeking sponsors for the event that will consist of two days of both national and local performers, as well as numerous other activities and entertainment.
CRAV is working to cover the expenses of Higher Calling with sponsorship funding. If they are able to raise more money than is necessary to cover the expenses, any excess sponsorship revenue will go directly to cannabis businesses impacted by the recent flooding. In addition to those funds, CRAV will contribute a minimum of 50 percent of the ticket sales to the Higher Calling fund. They are expecting at least 1,500 people to attend the two-day music festival.
“We had been planning this music festival for weeks, but once the flooding occurred we immediately shifted gears, knowing our community was going to need financial support. Between our pre-roll fundraiser and the music festival we hope to raise at least $150,000 for the people in our community who are trying to recover and get back to business after suffering significant losses due to flooding” said Todd Bailey executive director of CRAV, in a release.
The organization launched its Higher Calling fund and subsequent efforts last week starting with a pre-roll fundraiser. Participating retailers will contribute funds received by offering the profits from the pre-rolls going back to the fund to be distributed to qualified cannabis businesses. The Higher Calling music festival will be the culmination of these efforts and will take place on Sept. 15 and 16 at Pransky Farm in Cabot. The Zenbarn, located in Waterbury, will produce the music festival.
“We had musicians from around the country asking us how they could help… even though it was last minute we’ve had artists adjust their busy schedules to support this cause," said Noah Fishman of Zenbarn.
In working with Zenbarn, as well as Loose Leaf Talent Agency, CRAV has secured a spectacular and diverse line-up that will appeal to music lovers alike. Performances throughout the weekend include long-time and legendary funk legends The Motet, as well as the eclectic, genre-bending lespecial on Friday night. Saturday will feature the NYC based and internationally touring bluegrass/hip-hop band Ganstagrass, as well as MTV VMA Award winner Supaman, a one of a kind hip-hop artist who stands true to his native culture. Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead, featuring members of Cool Cool Cool, Particle and more, round out the evening with Gentleman Brawlers, La Lovo, as well other Vermont local talent to supply amazing entertainment throughout the entire day.
Tickets are on sale now at Seven Days Tickets for $50 for Friday night only, $85 for Saturday only and $125 for both days. All the ticket prices include camping.
Recovery from the devastating flooding is still ongoing. It may be several more weeks before many of the businesses in the state can reopen, CRAV said.
“The North Branch was cresting and we needed to drive to safety before we could save everything. We have received dozens of emails, calls and texts from our customers, and friends and partners in the cannabis community, offering help…even when some are facing their own challenges and losses. That has been the silver lining…knowing we are part of a caring community that looks out after each other. In order for us to get back to business and serve our customers we’ve opened a temporary location at the Central Vermont Marketplace formerly known as the Berlin Mall,” said Lauren Andrews, owner of Capital Cannabis in Montpelier.
To learn more about the event, the pre-roll fundraiser or CRAV, you can visit their website at CRVT.org. Or to buy tickets go to: Higher Calling Tickets