BURLINGTON — Continuing an annual tradition of both gratitude for service and healing of the physical and mental trauma of war, Heady Vermont will be hosting its fourth annual Veterans Day Cannabis Giveaway on Sunday.
Because of the Schedule 1 status of cannabis, health providers with Veteran Affairs cannot prescribe medical cannabis to patients. The VA’s website refers to cannabis use among veterans as “an issue of growing concern,” saying that “research to date does not support cannabis as an effective PTSD treatment.”
Given the barriers that federal illegality presents to cannabis research, there is limited research on the efficacy of cannabis as a treatment for many conditions suffered by veterans. That which does exist suggests that cannabis can effectively be used in treating conditions such as chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder, which affects up to 20 percent of veterans who served in operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
In addition to giving veterans access to cannabis flower and products, the giveaway serves as a safe space where veterans can learn and network. This is even more crucial during pandemic times, when anxiety is high, mental health is strained, and isolation is common — all high risk factors for veterans. To assist our vets in maintaining those crucial interpersonal connections, Heady is offering free memberships to former service members until the day of the giveaway.
On Sunday, from 3 to 6 p.m., veterans age 21 and above are welcome to come to Heady Vermont offices and pick up free flower, edibles, concentrates, or whatever Heady happens to have on hand at the moment. Available until supplies run out.
Heady Vermont is seeking donations of cannabis products from growers or makers with extra to share. People may drop off THC and CBD donations at Heady offices in Burlington. Visit headyvermont.com/Donors for dropoff times. This event is 21-plus.