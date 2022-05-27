BENNINGTON — Whether residential or commercial solar needs arise, Power Guru can enlighten you — and also lighten your load of energy consumption.
For those interested in finding their energy needs accommodated in a sustainable way, Power Guru at the Benmont Mill is ready to assist. Power Guru offers a wide variety of services, most notably the installation of solar systems for residential and commercial customers. It specializes in roof mounts and low-profile ground mounts.
The company also installs the latest lithium-ion batteries, so its solar customers can rest easy, knowing they have reliable backup energy when the need arises, and also offers as cutting-edge electric vehicle charging stations.
Power Guru is the brainchild of the late company founder Bhima Nitta, known to many as the original "power guru." Educated at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Nitta graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering and received a certificate in systems engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Nitta was passionate about being a part of the solution to fight global climate change. Though he passed away unexpectedly in 2020, he left behind a fitting legacy that continues to this day: a solar company dedicated to helping create a more sustainable future.
"We love solar energy and believe deeply in its contribution to making the future a better, greener place for all of us to call home," says Alexander Mintz, chief executive officer of Power Guru. He assumed responsibilities there in August 2021, after a transitional period following Nitta's untimely passing. Mintz has been in the solar industry since 2008.
What Power Guru offers its customers is the same care and commitment with which Nitta founded the company to every aspect of each job.
"From design to completion to customer satisfaction, we are tuned in. Our emphasis on the importance of each job and meeting each customer’s unique needs is what drives our day-to-day," Mintz says. "We at Power Guru are most proud of the fact that we have the opportunity to not only provide great solar solutions to customers, but also to be an active part of the green energy revolution."
The company — which merged with Solar Pro, a small solar company based in Arlington — is a community-focused organization.
"We pride ourselves on helping Bennington County residents achieve energy independence. It is our dedication to a cleaner, more sustainable future paired with our dedication to the residents of this region that set us apart from the crowd," says Mintz.
Power Guru is at 160 Benmont Ave., Suite C4-86, in Bennington, and is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.