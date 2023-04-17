Are you an ambitious influencer, marketing professional or business owner looking to take your YouTube channel to the next level? By using the best sites to buy YouTube likes, you'll be able to get more exposure for your videos right away and give your channel the push it needs to help you reach your goals.
YouTube still commands a massive viewership in 2023, making it the perfect platform for promoting your business, brand and services. To maximize its potential, you need to find the best sites to buy YouTube likes that offer fast delivery of genuine likes and subscribers. Unfortunately, this market has been swamped with scammy, bot-filled services that make it difficult to purchase authentic YouTube likes.
Fortunately, there are still a few reputable sites out there where you can get real YouTube likes and subscribers. They might cost a bit more, but the results are well worth it in terms of brand visibility and credibility. We've done all of the research for you and compiled the top three websites to buy YouTube likes from. With these services, you can rest assured that your videos will get the attention they deserve and help you achieve the success you've been striving for.
Best sites to buy YouTube likes
So, if you're ready to turbocharge your YouTube channel, here are the three best places to buy YouTube likes:
1. Media Mister
edia Mister is a genuine online marketing service that allows you to purchase fast, real likes, followers, and shares for any of your social media platforms from both general and nonfungible token viewers. The best place to buy YouTube likes online is Media Mister, which offers fast, natural delivery of high-quality likes at affordable prices.
Media Mister has the most advanced targeting services for your YouTube video likes. Country-targeted YouTube likes mean you can pick where your viewers are coming from. With over 14 countries to pick from, including the U.S., most Arab countries and even Russia, you've got plenty of options to make sure that your videos are being seen by the right people.
We especially love Media Mister's money-back guarantee and retention warranty, which means the company will replace any likes that drop off within 60 days of purchase. It's one of the safest options we found during our search, as you don't have to provide any of your passwords to buy YouTube likes. If you'd like, you can also use Stripe or Bitcoin to pay for your Media Mister order for added security.
In terms of pricing, you can get 100 likes for as little as $17. Packages start from as little as 50 likes, and the largest package available is for 1,000 likes. You can choose between video likes, comment likes, shorts likes or community likes on YouTube when shopping with Media Mister.
We'd recommend checking out the 250 YouTube likes for $40 or its most popular package, the 500 likes offer. This totals around $77, which is an unbeatable price for the quality of likes you get.
2. GetAFollower
Looking for a top-quality service to buy real YouTube likes? Meet GetAFollower.
A close second on this list, GetAFollower boasts a 60-day refill guarantee to any followers who lose for 60 days after purchasing; GetAFollower will replace it for free. This top-quality service offers free live chat support from its website, as well, which means any questions you have will be answered right away.
It uses a secure payment system on its website that doesn't require a password, and none of your data is stored on the site. GetAFollower uses encrypted payment methods to protect your data, and you can choose to use Bitcoin or Stripe to further protect yourself. Once you start to increase visibility for your YouTube channel, GetAFollower will help you maintain traction and bring more viewers.
One of the best things about this service is that it only delivers genuine likes from real people — no bots here. Like Media Mister, GetAFollower also offers country-targeting options that allow you to choose where your likes come from. There are over 12 options to pick from, including worldwide, Arab countries, France and more.
GetAFollower's 50 YouTube likes package is only $9 and is manually delivered in as little as 48 hours. If you're looking to make great savings on larger orders, then GetAFollower is the service for you. Its largest package, 1,000 likes, costs only $149, which is one of the most affordable deals for this scale.
Also offering normal and NFT viewers, GetAFollower offers guaranteed retention for the likes it delivers. If you think your video could do with a boost, then GetAFollower is a great option for anyone looking to buy real YouTube likes quickly and affordably.
3. Buy Real Media
Our third pick for the best website to buy YouTube likes from is Buy Real Media. Offering cheap, high-quality YouTube likes with a fast, natural delivery and without the need for any personal information, this secure online marketing service will take your YouTube account to the next level.
Buy Real Media has six targeting options for choosing where your likes come from. It offers likes for YouTube comments, shorts, NFTs, community posts, videos and more.
Its best package is 500 likes for $77, which offers great value and affordability. This package comes with real likes from authentic accounts, which should keep your channel growing even after you've received your likes.
For more substantial orders, you can get 1,000 likes for only $149 with Buy Real Media. With its money-back guarantee and responsive live-chat customer support, Buy Real Media offers a secure service that will deliver likes to your YouTube channel quickly and safely.
What sets Buy Real Media apart from other services on this list is its customer service. Offering 24/7 customer service and a range of friendly, knowledgeable staff, Buy Real Media is sure to be the perfect choice for anyone looking to buy YouTube likes.
Benefits of buying YouTube likes
So, why should you buy YouTube likes? There are actually plenty of benefits to investing in your YouTube account, including:
Get a Big Credibility Boost
The more likes your YouTube channel has, the more digital street cred you've got. YouTube superstars have millions of likes, and you can get there, too, with the help of a few clicks.
You can make great content, but if you don't have the likes to back it up, most viewers won't give it a second glance. So if you need to increase your visibility and credibility on YouTube, buying likes is one of the quickest ways to do that.
Build a strong online reputation
Having a steady stream of likes on your YouTube channel shows that you're popular, and more people trust and respect you. And this level of trust will help you to build a solid online reputation, which is invaluable when it comes to gaining new followers.
Win the YouTube algorithm with more likes
The YouTube algorithm is a hungry beast — it's constantly on the lookout for new, engaging content to promote to its content-hungry audience. And one of the best ways to get its attention is by having a high number of likes on your videos. By buying YouTube likes, you can ensure that your videos will be seen by more people and start getting more organic views. This can help to build an audience by winning the YouTube algorithm and give you an edge over the competition.
Increase audience engagement
When you have an audience that is engaged with your content, it's more likely to share it with others — which means even more visibility for you. Buying YouTube likes can show potential viewers that people are reacting positively to your content and let them know that this is something they should check out.
Using one of the above services allows you to choose exactly where your likes should come from. By cherry-picking your target audience, you can be sure of quality likes in no time.
Rank higher
Give your content the visibility it deserves and make it easier to find on YouTube. With more likes, your content is more likely to appear in search engine results and related videos. This will help you reach a bigger audience and get more eyes on your content.
Massive time savings
It can take years to achieve the organic growth needed to get your content to the top of YouTube rankings. So why not maximize your visibility and reach those goals faster? Buying likes will save you time and effort in the long run.
Rather than waiting six to 12 months to build a small, engaged audience, why not give yourself a head start with some paid likes? You can start reaping all the benefits of having an online audience, like sponsorships, collaborations and more, much sooner.
How to buy YouTube likes — things to focus on a provider ...
What are you looking for in a provider when shopping for likes online? Here are the key metrics we've focused on — we even used these to narrow down the above three as our top sites for buying YouTube likes:
Likes from real users
Most like-buying services offer fake likes or bots. Make sure you pick a provider that offers real, verified likes from legitimate accounts. Premium-quality services will offer a natural delivery speed for active users over the course of a few days rather than instantly.
Delivery time
Instant delivery is a red flag. Genuine social media marketing services should never guarantee instant delivery. If your likes are from real accounts, it takes time for them to materialize.
Secure payment methods
Media Mister allows you to pay securely online using a variety of payment methods, including Stripe and Bitcoin, for added security. At the bare minimum, an authentic YouTube likes buying service will offer secure online payments with no passwords required.
Positive customer reviews
Look for a service with positive customer reviews. This will give you an indication of the quality and reliability of their services, as well as how committed they are to customer satisfaction.
Responsive customer support
There's literally nothing worse than a service provider who doesn't respond to your queries. Make sure the company you choose offers responsive customer support in case of any issues or questions.
Retention warranty
Make sure you go with a provider that offers a money-back guarantee in case their service fails. A retention or money-back warranty should be the minimum you expect from a good service.
FAQs
Is it legal to buy YouTube likes?
It's completely legal to buy YouTube likes. Google's video content search engine has a powerful algorithm that is dedicated to removing spam and bot accounts from its platform, so you should only buy from reliable sites to guarantee authentic likes. In saying that, as long as you follow the terms of service, you aren't breaking any laws when purchasing these services.
How much does YouTube pay for likes?
The answer is that it depends. If your YouTube videos are able to rack up over 1 million likes, then you can expect to receive a decent amount from YouTube's Adsense program. On average, a channel with 1 million likes can earn anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per month.
Will I get banned if I buy likes for YouTube?
Using social media marketing services, such as buying YouTube likes, won't get you banned from the platform. As long as you stick to using premium quality services, then your account won't be in any danger. However, if you use low-quality services rife with bot accounts, then it might trigger a warning or even result in a ban.
Does buying YouTube likes work?
Yes. We've tested all of these services ourselves to see if it really works, and we can tell you from our own personal experience that buying YouTube likes gives your videos a huge boost in terms of engagement. More likes on your videos mean more visibility, and that translates into higher click-through rates and increased revenue.
Conclusion
To sum it all up, purchasing YouTube likes can be an incredibly effective way to jumpstart your channel's growth. Just make sure to stick with reputable providers like the ones listed above, and you'll be good to go.
We recommend checking out Media Mister, GetAFollower and Buy Real Media if you're looking to buy authentic YouTube likes online. Each platform provides high-quality services and has a range of packages to suit any budget. With their help, you can quickly get more likes on your videos in no time. So don't wait any longer — give yourself that much-needed edge and buy YouTube likes today.