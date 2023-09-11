BENNINGTON — The start of Gore Road is a little more than a mile away from 475 Main St. and the little trailer that is set up at curbside on Fridays and Saturdays and from which popcorn is vended through a window by a husband and wife team.
"We make very little money doing this," said Ann Quiel, resting on the tailgate of an SUV parked in front of the trailer on a recent Saturday afternoon. "But that's not the point."
"It's popping!" called out Kevin Quiel, her husband, from inside the trailer, as another batch of popcorn began tumbling out of the popper inside the enterprise they call Bennington Popcorn. He then said to a visitor, "Come and take a look at this. This popper is original, from the 1950s."
While Ann Quiel was driving on Gore Road — on the neatly incremented date of 11/13/15 — she was hit by another driver.
"They were uninsured, unlicensed and unregistered," she recalled. "And I lost everything."
The crash left her with a traumatic brain injury, she explained, and this brought about a stroke and emergency brain surgery in Albany.
"I had to learn to walk again, and learn to talk again," she said.
Kevin and Ann Quiel had moved to Bennington from the Albany area in 2013. He would take a job at the Energizer plant on Gage Street and she would work at the Friendly's restaurant on South Street. In the Capital District of New York, Ann Quiel had worked in customer service for a health plan and for an insurance company. She was used to dealing with members of the public.
"I was always a hard worker," she said.
In early 2016, Ann Quiel was able to leave a hospital's critical care unit and move into a nursing home. She then retrained her mind and her body to the point where she could walk, haltingly, and talk, with difficulty, and her husband could care for her in their home.
In their years in Bennington, the Quiels had noticed the little popcorn trailer that was set up in a parking spot signed for vending near the front of Shaffe’s Men’s Shop on Main Street.
When that trailer was listed for sale, Ann Quiel had an idea.
"I said to Kevin that I could do that," she recalled. "I said I could get out and maybe get a job because I didn't want to stay home."
Aided by private grant monies awarded after she wrote an essay about how the mobile popcorn outlet could help with her recovery, Ann Quiel became the trailer's new owner in August 2018. Then as now, her husband worked next to her in the tight confines of Bennington Popcorn.
"The first day," she said, "we were selling popcorn for a dollar because we were learning how to do it."
The prices are higher now, but the Quiels said they wanted to keep their popcorn an affordable street snack. A small box of corn and a drink can be had for $3.50.
Kevin Quiel was unsure of the trailer's manufacturer but the maker of its popper, C. Cretors & Co., is identified by a plate riveted to one of its sides. The company, which is still in business, claims its founder invented the popcorn popper and Kevin Quiel credited the old popper for allowing the spouses to make delicious popcorn.
A white popcorn is used, and it is cooked in coconut oil. If requested, butter is added to the corn with a repurposed turkey baster.
In addition to selling popcorn by the box, Bennington Popcorn sells their flagship product by the bag. These "travel bags" - $4 for a small, $7 for a large - include instructions for reheating the popcorn in an oven.
"It tastes just like it came out of the popper," Kevin Quiel said. "It really honestly truly does."
Christine Boyer from Bennington purchased a $7 bag but she was already sampling some of the corn as she stood on the sidewalk next to the trailer.
"Me and my son will munch on it while we're running errands," said Boyer. "But we will definitely be warming it up later for movies. It's movie night tonight."
Boyer, an employee of The Angry Egg 2 restaurant, called herself a regular customer at Bennington Popcorn. Kevin Quiel said there are patrons who come weekly and some that appear once a year.
In 2018, during the Quiels first season in business, a family traveling back to Rochester, N.Y., from Kennebunkport, Maine, stopped when they saw the little popcorn trailer on Main Street. They wanted something to munch on, Kevin Quiel recalled, a snack that would tide them over until they could stop for dinner when they got closer to home.
The family has made stopping at Bennington Popcorn a part of their vacation itinerary.
“The guy said it’s the best popcorn he’s ever had,” Kevin Quiel said. “Every year that he comes by, he said he always has his fingers crossed that we’re here.”
As Ann Quiel made her way into the trailer, a pickup truck heading east on Main Street tooted its horn and both Quiels returned a wave at the driver.
Bennington Popcorn will remain open for a few more months before closing at the end of leaf-peeping season. Kevin Quiel said he always experiences some sadness when the trailer is put into hibernation mode.
Ann Quiel agreed about the feelings of melancholy after they pop their last corn of the year.
“By the time we buy everything, we’re lucky to break even most seasons,” she said. “But, as I told you before, that’s not the point. I get out of the house twice a week and do something besides sit on my couch and depend on other people to do things for me.”