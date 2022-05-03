BENNINGTON — Bringing You Vermont is now the first of several businesses that are supporting Bennington’s Appalachian Trail Community designation.
The 2,190-plus mile trail runs from Georgia to Maine of the Appalachian Trail, which has been completed by some 20,000 thru-hikers. A.T. business supporters offer special discounts to hikers who are actively hiking on the trail (sorry, just having hiked it at some point does not count!). More A.T. Community business supporters will be announced in the coming weeks.
If you are a local resident, you might have watched the business Bringing You Vermont as it has moved, grown and evolved into a deli/cafe and a gift store focused on Vermont made goods and crafts. Its sandwiches, homemade soups and salads, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available within the cafe and through its catering business.
If you are a hiker on the A.T. or Long Trail (L.T.), you might not know any of that history. You just know that it’s a great place to get food, free Wi-Fi, plugs for recharging your devices and a welcoming place for hikers.
At Bringing You Vermont, the food is made fresh with quality ingredients, and the taste proves it. The cafe is nut-free however, to accommodate those with nut allergies. There is also a wide selection of dipped chocolates, fudge, maple goodies and much more.
If your business is interested in being a supporter, contact jspivak@benningtonvt.org or call 802-445-1335. The Better Bennington Corp. is a partner with the Bennington A.T. Community in supporting this effort.
Bennington became an officially designated Appalachian Trail Community in 2021 and held a virtual celebratory event to mark the occasion.
This year, the first in-person event celebrating the town's A.T. Community status will be held on July 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bennington Recreation Center. Called Bennington Trailfest, the event will have live music, food, information about hiking, the environment and local outdoor recreational opportunities. The goal is to celebrate, inform, and build connections between the community, hikers and support stewardship of the trail.
The event is free and open to the public.