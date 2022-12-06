MANCHESTER — The Act 250 permit for the Green Mountain Reserve, an ecotourism development proposed for Benson Road, has been appealed by a nearby homeowner to the Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division.
Brian Benson, who filed the appeal on Monday, supplied the notice to the Journal.
The property owner, Jeffrey O. Nyweide, has proposed to build Green Mountain Reserve, a 46-bed (92-person), four-season eco-retreat, wedding and event venue, and corporate conference center on his 69 acres at 507 Benson Road.
The appeal, which carries a 21-day notice for interested parties who might wish to participate, brings the saga to the Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division. The court calendar did not reflect a scheduled hearing as of Tuesday.
Subsequent detailed filings — a “statement of questions” listing reasons for appeal — are expected to be filed within 21 days, Benson said.
“It’s not right for that area,” he said Tuesday of the proposal, citing its proximity to the Green Mountain National Forest and the town aquifer zone. He declined to comment on the specific reasons for the appeal, saying he’d discuss those once the statement of questions is filed.
Chris Roy, an attorney representing Nyweide, said the appeal did not come as a surprise, given that Benson had also appealed the Manchester Development Review Board’s permit. (That appeal remains before the Environmental Court.)
“The process is the process, and we’ll work through it,” Roy said. “Ultimately, [Nyweide] is confident that he’ll prevail on appeal.”
Under the Act 250 appeal process, the scope of an appeal is limited to the statement of questions identified by the appellant. The remainder of the permit remains in effect and is not part of the appeal.
Benson Road neighbors have opposed the resort plan since it was first proposed in September 2020, raising concerns about increased traffic and the potential effect on Manchester’s water supply and the surrounding landscape.
The project, according to the Act 250 permit application, also includes 43 four-season guest shelters with utilities, a converted farmhouse with three guest rooms, a lodge with a 60-seat restaurant, two 30-seat restaurants, a 20-seat conference area, onsite employee housing, a convenience store with a deli, a sauna hut, parking and additional maintenance buildings.
The permit, issued Oct. 21 by the Act 250 District 8 Commission, was granted despite concerns raised by the Bennington County Regional Commission, which said the project “does not comply with the Regional Plan’s land-use policies.”
Last month, outgoing BCRC Executive Director Jim Sullivan said his agency’s executive committee had considered appealing the permit but decided against it. However, Sullivan said the executive committee remains concerned about the District 8 Commission's findings of fact on two points:
• whether the regional land-use plan and the town plan are consistent, as the District 8 Commission chose to refer to the town plan in granting the permit;
• and the potential for the decision establishing precedent for commercial development in rural land-use districts.
The Act 250 permit sets a number of conditions for the resort — limiting noise, the number of large gatherings it may host and parking spaces to be allowed on the property.
Previously, Roy said the decision to grant the permit was “reflective of the fact this resort is intended to be an eco-resort nestled in nature — it’s not intended to be a big old resort building.”
Roy also noted that the project’s numerous stormwater and wastewater plans have met with Agency of Natural Resources approval, and that improvements to Benson Road being funded by the developers would improve its safety.
Opponents of the project, including Benson, have raised concerns about the amount of wastewater to be generated by the resort. They believe the water supply and wastewater systems are undersized for demand.
“Indoor bathrooms, hot tubs in the deluxe cabins, heating and air conditioning, are all beyond the luxuries found in campsites. Most importantly they suggest that the water consumed in these units will be equal to, or more than, the consumption for a hotel room,” the opponents said in a filing on Jan. 21.