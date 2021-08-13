BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital has about 600 employees, 90 percent of whom have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The other 10 percent will have until Oct. 1 to get their shots if they want to continue to work at the hospital.
"It's possible we may lose a staff member or two," said Dr. Kathleen McGraw, chief medical officer. "But this is really important. We can't let that be our guide about something that is so quintessentially important in our effort to end this pandemic."
Other hospitals and medical centers in the region have also notified their employees that they will need, with some exemptions, to get their shots. Those include Baystate Medical in Massachusetts and Dartmouth Hitchcock, in Lebanon, N.H., and its affiliates, such as Cheshire Medical in Keene, N.H.
Of the 10 percent who are not on record as having been vaccinated against COVID-19, said McGraw, some might already have received their shots and have not notified the hospital.
"And some of those folks might feel they need some additional information about the vaccine," she said. "They might need an opportunity to talk to the right people to understand the vaccine and be able to make their decision for themselves."
She implores the vaccine-hesitant to not rely on social media to get information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Talk to your doctor, your primary (health) care provider, your cousin, brother or mother who has already gotten the vaccine," she said. "The science says this works."
Some employees might be exempt because of health reasons, such as allergies. There are also religious exemptions, said McGraw.
"We expect those to be very minimal," she said.
Shots will be made available right at the hospital, added McGraw.
Currently, BMH and the region are faring well, compared to other communities around the country.
"We have many patients, but by and large, they are not COVID patients," said McGraw. "Though we have seen some over the past 18 months, it has been a small number of inpatients."
This is not the case in other parts of the country.
"In Mississippi, 1,500 of their intensive care beds are full," she said. "Of those, 1,300 are non-vaccinated individuals," said McGraw.
In Vermont, nearly 70 percent of the state's 624,000 people are 100 percent vaccinated.
McGraw understands many people are still hesitant about getting the vaccine, but it's not just about them.
"People have to remember getting the vaccine is not just about protecting themselves," she said. "It's about protecting their family members, their friends and their community. It's about making sure their hospital will continue to be able to provide care for non-COVID, acute issues. If we are not overwhelmed by COVID patients, we have plenty of room and capacity to manage all diagnoses."
While the vaccine isn't 100 percent effective at preventing someone from contracting COVID-19, said McGraw, it will reduce the harmful effects of the virus.
"The vaccine is meant to protect against hospitalization and death," she said. "All three vaccines are doing that."
She also noted that the effectiveness of wearing masks and washing your hands showed up last year, during flu season.
"We did not have a flu season last year," said McGraw. "We have come to understand what an excellent tool a properly worn mask can be."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that between September 2020 and January 2021, it logged only 1,316 positive flu cases. During that same period last year, the CDC had recorded nearly 130,000 cases.
Visitors to BMH won't be required, at this time, to divulge their vaccination status, said McGraw, because the hospital understands the therapeutic value visitation has on its patients.
However, anybody being admitted for treatment, whether that's in the Emergency Department or for surgery, is asked their vaccination status.
"We also test patients who will be staying with us," said McGraw.
She knows that some people are also concerned about the rapid development of the vaccine.
"When you dig into it and look at the information, the usual steps to develop a vaccine were not skipped," she said. "All the usual steps to launching a vaccine happened and happened at a phenomenal speed."
She also noted that scientists have been developing vaccines for a very long time, and the COVID-19 vaccine has been built with that knowledge. And even before the pandemic, mRNA has been used in developing vaccines for Zika and rabies, and is also being used in cancer treatments.