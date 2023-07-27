BENNINGTON — Now a couple of weeks removed from the catastrophic flooding that struck parts of the state, and with Vermonters facing the solemn reality of the losses sustained to their homes and businesses, there has emerged the silver lining of neighbors and colleagues mobilizing en masse to help each other.
Bookstores across the state have joined together to organize a fundraiser to help the two shops that were most severely affected by the flooding earlier this month — Bear Pond Books of Montpelier and Next Chapter Bookstore of Barre.
Seventeen Vermont businesses of the New England Independent Bookstore Association (NEIBA) are chipping in for the cause. Sixteen brick and mortar stores, including Bennington Bookshop, Bartleby’s Books (Wilmington), Everyone’s Books (Brattleboro), and Village Square Booksellers (Bellows Falls) are donating 20 percent of their entire day’s sales on Saturday to the cause.
“As a small publisher, Rootstock Publishing is donating sales from books purchased on their website between July 18 and August 18th,” a release from the organization said.
Becky Dayton of Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury said that the NEIBA is already a tight-knit group that tends to look out for each other, so it wasn’t difficult to get the store owners organized.
“I think we all have the shared values of maintaining bookstores in our Vermont communities,” she said. “We're all Vermonters and we've been through something like this in the past with Hurricane Irene.”
“We care about one another, and we support each other's efforts in our own communities. So it seemed like the right thing to do,” she continued. “Some of us were really, really lucky and came through it by the skin of our teeth… We've recognized that the damage was not equally wrought across the state. I think we all felt like we wanted to share our good fortune not being affected.”
Linda Foulsham, co-owner of Bennington Bookshop, shared similar sentiments.
“We're really happy to be part of this effort, to support the two stores that really got slammed in the floods,” she said. “It's just a nice organization. It's a nice group of people. Independent bookstores really support each other. And it's a concrete way for us to ensure that the independents stay around.”
Dayton said she wasn’t sure of the exact extent of the damage at either of the shops the effort is for, but made an educated guess.
“I'm not an expert, but I have done some construction in my own store,” she said. “My ballpark, back-of-the-envelope guess is that Bear Pond Books suffered somewhere north of $100,000 of damage. I don't know about in Barre, but it's a very expensive proposition for them, as well.”
Dayton said the tentative goal was to raise between $10,000-$15,000 to help the two businesses.
Given that federal aid and flood insurance can both be drawn-out and uncertain propositions, Foulsham spoke to the importance of getting help to both stores as quickly as possible, especially this time of year.
“We all started communicating with each other to say ‘How can we help?’ and contacting the two stores to find out what they need. And obviously at this point, they need cash,” Foulsham explained. “Independent bookstores run on such tight profit margins, that if you have to be closed for any amount of time – particularly in the summer where there's a lot of tourists around – it really hurts the bottom line.”
Dayton said that, fittingly, she was just reading “George: A Magpie Memoir” by Freida Hughes, and a passage from it felt very relevant to their current situation.
“The author shares this little piece of information about magpies, which is that they will help one another with no expectation, except perhaps to be helped themselves when they need it,” she said. “Which I think sort of sums up what we're all doing. None of us expect to get anything out of this… we help others in hopes that someday someone will help us when we need it.”