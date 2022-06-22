BENNINGTON — On June 29 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Bennington Free Library, The Vermont Professionals of Color Network is hosting a PoC Small Business Listening Session.
The Vermont Professionals of Color Network team is working with the Main Street Alliance to host statewide listening sessions to better understand the challenges and resource gaps identified in the Community Navigator Pilot Program Small Business Survey.
By participating in this affinity-based listening session, BIPOC small business owners can make their voices and needs heard. The Vermont network will compensate each business owner that attends with $150 for their time.
Each listening session will be focused on a different business sector or region. Those who identify as BIPOC and own a small business, or are considering starting a small business, are invited to join the listening sessions.
Entrepreneurs, owners of a microbusinesses, owners of brick and mortar stores, individuals with both formally and informally established businesses and individuals with side hustles are all considered small business owners.
Registration will be open until one day before a listening session. For any questions or more information, email thefam@vtpoc.net.