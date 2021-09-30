The mission of the Better Bennington Corporation is to lead and support public and private efforts that promote and enhance downtown as the vital commercial and cultural heart of the community downtown is a place and a concept.
Ours is a crossroads. It is Putnam Square, unique to us. We all have a stake in our downtown’s vitality.
Vermont is long committed to the success of our downtowns. The Vermont Downtown Program has, for more than 20 years, supported our downtowns through grants, tax credits and Downtown Designation. The Better Bennington Corporation is Bennington’s designated downtown organization. We were among the first two downtowns so named in 1999, now totaling 23.
Private investment in Bennington has benefited from these Vermont programs — of note the transformational Putnam and Benn-Hi redevelopments — while public projects including the Park at 336 and Merchants Park have also benefited.
Our downtown has been impacted by historic and present influences — industrial growth, decline and revival, the disastrous fires of the 1950s and ‘60s, and our present battle with COVID. But the story centers on resiliency, growth, and forward thinking. The steadfastness of our hard-hit established businesses and the confidence of new entrepreneurs have combined to bring us to a new level of vitality despite COVID. And we aren’t done.
The UCS expansion at the Community (formerly Rec) Center, continued planning for future phases of the Putnam Project, the ongoing Bennington High School redevelopment, and the planning for a re-purposed former Southern Vermont College campus and the Energizer facility portend continued growth. At the same time, we focus on population growth and the challenge of needed housing and other necessities across the full range of our community. The BBC is participating in these planning discussions.
The BBC is planning as well. We are moving forward with a national search for our next director following the departure of our long-time stalwart John Shannahan whose dedication and hard work advanced our downtown beyond measure. We have examined what downtown means, what it encompasses in the 21st century and how best can we serve it. Strengthening alliances, participating in an examination of our downtown infrastructure needs, and thoughts on how we support and implement our programs are important steps.
At the same time, we have worked closely with the Community Development Office on the design and development of a history, recreation and cultural kiosk along with the successful expansion of the Designated Downtown to include the former Bennington High School. We assisted the museum in the design and installation of the Across the Street visual presentation of our downtown past and present and continue the ongoing activities of downtown maintenance in cooperation with the town. We are preparing with the Town for our widely admired holiday street decorations.
Our annual town events have begun to re-appear. We assisted the Southwestern Vermont Area Chamber of Commerce with its very successful Garlic Town downtown event. The Bennington Food Truck Festival returned with great food and entertainment.
In particular, the BBC has asked our downtown businesses and is encouraging all of Bennington to participate in a Downtown Open House to welcome our exciting new businesses and to celebrate those who have come through the pandemic with new strength. It will take place on Indigenous/Columbus holiday weekend. On October 7, we invite community support of our wonderful downtown restaurants and bars with an evening of dining out. On October 8, we will host the popular Moose Crossing for a musical performance at the Thompson Family Stage at Merchants Park from 6-8 p.m., with all the options for downtown food and drink before and after. And on October 9, we will revel in our downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. We invite Bennington to re-visit your old favorites and sample our new attractions if you have not already done so. See the Banner for upcoming details.
Bennington’s places, architecture, environment, culture, events, and businesses are unique to us. We all have a responsibility to foster and support them. We look forward to future and frequent columns about Bennington Downtown and the work of the BBC.
To contact the BBC, call 802-442-5758 or go to their website at www.betterbennington.org.