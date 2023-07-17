BENNINGTON — The annual Trailfest is coming up on July 29 at the Bennington Rec Center on Gage Street — the public is invited to attend the event, featuring music and fun activities — and area businesses are working to bring Appalachian Trail and Long Trial hikers to town.
Bennington became a designated Appalachian Trail Community in 2021, but Sean Dunleavy of Harvest Brewing has been an active supporter of thru-hikers for almost two decades.
“I’m a firm believer in the ATC community. You know, we’re so close to the trail that it’s something I think we really can promote to get people to come here," Dunleavy said in a release. "It’s just really something that I believe in, and that I’ve wanted to promote for a long time.”
In 2004, Dunleavy partnered with Nature’s Closet (formerly in Bennington) to host an event that focused on thru-hikers and involved the entire Bennington community. In addition to the festivities of food, beer and an open mic, they helped hikers find free lodging in Bennington, and provided free rental bikes so they could get around town.
Harvest was one of the first to join the growing list of supporting business members of the Bennington Appalachian Trail Community. Harvest Brewing is offering thru-hikers a 50 percent food discount with a menu that includes his Rattlesnake burrito, crispy chimichangas, a hefty plate of nachos and more. Dunleavy also plans a special ATC beer.
Your Belly’s Deli, owned and operated by Jeff Magnifico, alongside his daughter, Bri Magnifico, became a supporting business member of the Bennington Appalachian Trail Community last year. They offer thru-hikers a 10 percent discount on food, and a place to charge their electronics.
The deli offers an array of delicious sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, desserts and more — including a catering service and an impressive selection of beers on tap.
The Catamount Hotel caters to the various recreationists who visit Bennington, including anglers, hikers, bikers, skiers and more. Walking into the lobby feels like walking into a woodsy cabin, with taxidermized fish, and an eclectic mix of décor focused on the Appalachian Trail, wildlife, and the various forms of outdoor recreation available in Bennington. Most notably is the large bulletin board where you can see the postcards sent by hikers of summers past who completed the trail. The motel even has a unique bunk room available for hikers, complete with a mini-fridge, bathroom, and television.
The Catamount Motel became a supporting business member of the Bennington ATC in 2022 because the hikers are by far their biggest customer each year. The motel provides a free shuttle to and from the trailhead, and much-needed laundry services, as well as discounted rates for hikers.
Bennington Trailfest is a free event for hikers and the community. The inaugural event was held last summer and attracted about 200 people, including 40-50 Appalachian Trail and Long Trail thru hikers. Trailfest will be held this year from noon to 2:30 p.m.