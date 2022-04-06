BENNINGTON — Village Garage Distillery is a new local hangout created by Benningtonians for Bennington.
The founders of the distillery fussed over every detail to create the newest hot-spot for the downtown. Located at 107 Depot St., the distillery is reservation only and open Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
How it all started
Glen Sauer and Matt Cushman, born and raised in Bennington, are the founders of Village Garage Distillery.
“We both harbored this secret fantasy of operating a distillery,” Cushman said.
”It just escalated over a few drinks to getting interviewed three and a half years later,” said Sauer.
They got to talking and came up with a plan. They had two goals in mind -- to bring Vermont into the whiskey scene and to create a downtown destination for locals and tourists.
The brand new bar area connects to a sitting space and one of the two garage doors that will be open throughout the warmer months for outdoor seating and the occasional concert.
Recently, they had Carly Rogers, a country singer, perform. Sauer said they had a full house, but he doesn't plan on making performances a regular occurrence.
”We’re a distillery first and foremost,” he said.
Distilling process
Ryan Scheswohl, the in-house distiller, oversees the process from beginning to end, starting with where the distillery sources its grain. The corn and rye come from Grembowicz Farm in North Clarendon.
Scheswohl emphasized how clean the distilling process is. He uses a chemical-free boiler, for example. It uses steam to clean all of the parts, instead of acids or other chemicals.
“We opted to put better equipment in … so we didn't have to have chemicals that everyone else said, ‘Oh, they'll just burn off. Don't worry about it.’ Well, we worried about it and opted out,” Sauer said.
Scheswohl begins the process by raising the temperature of the grain to kill any bacteria that might hitch a ride into the alcohol. Then everything gets transferred into the fermentation tanks. The fermentation tank's tops are open because of the wild yeast in the air of Bennington will affect the flavor of the alcohol.
“We could build this distillery 100 miles away, same process, [and get] a little bit different flavor, because of the local Bennington yeast just floating around,” said Scheswohl.
After fermentation, everything gets transferred into a Vendome copper pot stove for distillation. The stove is beneficial to the distillation process because it helps remove unwanted compounds that would give the bourbon a bad taste.
Finally, everything gets blended and put in a barrel for two years. After the wait, all of the spirits are bottled in-house.
“We bottle everything. … Hand-labeled, hand-numbered,” said Sauer.
Details in the architecture
Scheswohl and the project’s architect, Geoff Metcalfe, both appreciate the vintage details in the building. Scheswohl pointed out the square-head bolts used throughout, which stopped being produced in the 1960s. The fire door looks like it’s patchwork metal and has vintage lettering on it. Scheswohl said the door was made from scratch, like so many other parts of the distillery. For example, the booths in the restaurant were made with the help of one of Sauer's friends from New Jersey.
If something wasn’t made, it was sourced. Sauer said the letters above the bar came out of a basement in Virginia, and the boards behind the letters came out of Greenwich, N.Y. Sauer took his time finding the vintage lights that since have been retrofitted with LEDs.
The goal was to have a vintage and cohesive aesthetic. “There's nothing that jumps out as being like, 'wow,' it's just cohesively great,” said Metcalf.
The attention to detail extends behind the scenes. Each fermentation tank is numbered by cue balls.
“Literally, we had to number the tanks. I had some cue balls leftover from motorcycle and car builds in my toolbox,” said Sauer.
When it came time to start construction, Metcalfe kept intact the block walls, exterior walls and the trusses in the main room. Everything else was upgraded or replaced.
Metcalfe also had the pleasure of designing the bar menus. He said, “It was a blast. It was icing on the cake.” When you look at the menu, Metcalfe’s architecture company is credited and the visual effect of the menu is reminiscent of a blueprint.
“Every single thing in here has a story,” said Sauer.
Cocktails
Stephen “Pip” Roffi isn’t a typical bartender; he is also the mastermind behind many of the drinks that are found on the menu. He said he wanted to put a modern spin on classic cocktails. The cocktail menu features a martini, white Russian, Moscow mule, Sazerac, old fashioned and more.
“It doesn't have to be overly complicated. You can do it sometimes with two or three ingredients to make something that's just right,” said Roffi.
He lets the whiskey speak for itself. Roffi uses top-notch ingredients to match the high-quality alcohol. The mixers used behind the bar are all created to compliment the alcohol, not overpower it.
“We gotta let the booze shine,” he said.
Don’t expect the Village Garage Distillery’s menu to stay the same forever. Roffi said, “We plan to be evolving.” Keep an eye out for the spring cocktail menu.
The team at the distillery is always looking ahead.
“It's not just about what we're doing right now, out of the gate. It's about where we plan to be in a year, in two years and five years, because we're not fly by night here,” said Roffi.