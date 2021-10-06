MONTPELIER — Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington has been elected to the National Association of State Workforce Agencies 2021-2022 board of directors executive committee and will serve as secretary for board.
“I am honored to be able to serve in such a role for an organization as respected as NASWA, and to also do so on behalf of all working Vermonters,” said Harrington, who is originally from Bennington. “I look forward to advocating on behalf of our constituents, as well as supporting our partner states and territories across the country.”
Harrington joined the Vermont Department of Labor in January 2017 as deputy commissioner and was appointed commissioner in June 2020. He also currently serves as the chair of NASWA’s equal opportunity committee.
NASWA is a national member-based organization that represents all 53 states and U.S. territories related to the areas of workforce development, unemployment insurance, and labor market information. NASWA provides policy expertise, shares effective state practices, and promotes state innovation and staff development.
NASWA announced its 2021-2022 board of directors on Sept. 29.