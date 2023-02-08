MONTPELIER — Bennington and Windham county towns will land a share of $12.6 million in state grants for mobile home park upgrades.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources made the announcement today. Much of the money will go toward repair and replacement of water systems.
In Bennington County, Pownal Estates Mobile Home Park will see $657,090 for technical assistance, permitting and construction for its drinking water system. Also in Pownal, Royal Pine Villa was awarded $854,251 for the same overhaul.
In the town of Bennington, $233,874 will go to the Willows Mobile Home Park, for construction improvements to its stormwater management and drainage system.
In Windham County, Black Mountain Park in Brattleboro will get $467,560 for technical assistance, permitting and construction to replace its sewer system. Likewise, at Glen Park in Brattleboro, $350,655 will go toward replacement of its sewer system.
“This critical funding supports safe, affordable housing and improves the quality of life for those living in manufactured housing communities,” said Scott in a statement. “Through this round of funding, an estimated 3,975 residents — including 1,100 seniors and 830 children — will be able to more reliably access safe drinking water, and will be served by improved wastewater, stormwater, and drainage systems, protecting both them and the environment.”
Most of the awards will address significant problems with outdated and failing wastewater and drinking water systems.
Eligible manufactured housing communities included those that are registered through the state’s Mobile Home Park registry, and awardees included communities in every county from which an application was received.
“Historically underserved and economically constrained, manufactured housing communities have often faced technical and financial barriers to fixing water infrastructure issues,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner John Beling in the statement. “By offering both technical and financial assistance, we can help ensure these Vermont communities are healthier and more resilient.”
Community residents, owners, and partners applied for awards in July 2022 through the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative. This winter and spring, the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative plans to finalize agreements that would award funding for the projects.
The ANR Healthy Homes Initiative has also reserved nearly $1.6 million for contingency funding that will be available to awardees to cover unforeseen costs. Contingency funding is limited based on the estimated cost of the project and must be approved by the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative.
The ANR Healthy Homes Initiative plans to accept new applications for the 2023 in the late spring or early summer. Eligible applicants who have not yet applied, or were not selected for this round of funding, are welcome to apply. To learn more, visit the funding webpage.
ANR solicited bids and contracted an engineering firm to conduct comprehensive water infrastructure needs assessments at the selected manufactured housing communities above to alleviate administrative burdens for communities with limited technical resources.