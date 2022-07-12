MONTPELIER — The Vermont Economic Progress Council has approved Bennington’s request to renew and extend its Tax Increment Financing District.
TIF is a financing tool the town can use to encourage and support private development projects in the district that increase the economic vitality of the downtown and generate tax revenue.
Bennington’s TIF district encompasses the downtown area. Having an approved district enables the town to provide incentives for private development through investment in public infrastructure projects.
The town, in turn, can use new tax revenue generated by the private development within the district to pay for expenses incurred in the construction of the public infrastructure, such as in paying off a construction bond.
Bennington created its TIF district and proposed redevelopment plan in 2017, but the designation must be renewed through the council after five years if not used within that time. Because of the pandemic and timing of proposed projects, the town has not yet used the TIF funding mechanism for an infrastructure project, and therefore the town was required to renew the designation.
Currently, there are two high-priority projects that could benefit from TIF: the redevelopment of the former Bennington High School building and the second phase of the Putnam Block project.
For any project to be approved under TIF, a bond for the public infrastructure improvements must be approved by majority vote of town voters. A number of other projects also could be candidates and are listed in the town’s TIF renewal application, along with the district map and plan summary, which is available on the town website.
If voters OK the bond, the developer proceeds with the project, and the town constructs the public infrastructure.
Once the projects are complete, the value of the developed property increases, and increased tax revenue is generated. The bulk of the property tax revenue generated by the increased property value would normally go to the state as education taxes, but with the TIF, up to 70 percent of the newly generated tax revenue can go toward the town's bond for the infrastructure work over 20 years.
A key element of TIF is that the town limits the amount borrowed for TIF district infrastructure to the amount the town expects to receive in TIF revenue generated over the 20 years of the district — in effect, paying for an investment in public infrastructure investments. Each project will be considered on its individual merits, and the public will be asked to approve any project that is placed before them.
TIF districts elsewhere in Vermont are located in St. Albans, Barre, Hartford and other communities.