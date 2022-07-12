Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.