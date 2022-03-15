BENNINGTON — The Select Board voted this week to end its recommendation that face masks be worn in all businesses and other indoor public spaces.
The board also agreed unanimously to end a requirement that board members and others wear face coverings when attending town meetings at the Bennington Firehouse.
Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins noted that the current recommendation on face masks had expired and would have to be renewed or ended during the meeting Monday.
The board originally adopted a resolution "strongly" recommending masking indoors in December, also providing businesses with copies of the resolution that they were required to post. At the time, the number of infections and hospitalizations was rising locally and statewide.
The board, however, stopped short of issuing a face mask mandate order at that time, citing the difficulty of enforcing such an order.
In an update on the pandemic during the meeting, Dr. Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, said the pandemic is at a point in which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masking for healthy people who are not otherwise at risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
"We are really moving into individualism in our decision-making," Dobson said, adding that "the whole population doesn't necessarily need to wear one."
However, he also noted that he was wearing one at the Select Board meeting Monday, in part because he had recently traveled to areas where he might have been exposed to COVID-19 and intended to wear a mask in public for five to seven days as a precaution against infecting others.
Board member Jim Carroll said the mask resolution could always be reimposed if needed amid a new outbreak or COVID-19.