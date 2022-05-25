Located in the southwestern part of the Green Mountain State, the Bennington Museum presents and explores the rich culture of Southern Vermont, eastern New York State, northwestern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire in all its forms, from the 18th century to the present.
It connects visitors with objects of art and history, the culture and natural landscape, and puts it into context across time and place, through innovative exhibitions and programming, virtually and in-person.
The museum collection boasts some 49,000 objects, curated from across the region. Within it are four collections of international repute: extensive and unparalleled primary resources documenting a Revolutionary War battle, the Battle of Bennington; the largest collection of iconic 19th century Bennington ceramics; the 1863 Jane Stickle quilt, a prime example of American textile craftsmanship; and the world’s largest collection of art, personal objects and ephemera of renowned American artist Anna Mary Robertson “Grandma” Moses. These significant collections embody a unique sense of place, and although they have been loaned throughout the world, they are best understood here, in the context in which they were created.
“Bennington Museum strives to create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone in our community by celebrating our shared narrative through our new exhibitions and exciting slate of programmatic offerings this summer. Whether enjoying great music and food with friends, exploring the outdoor sculpture show, learning how to screen print, or celebrating the monumental events that transpired in this area to help shape a nation, visitors of all ages and backgrounds will find something that speaks to them," says Martin Mahoney, executive director. "We can't wait to share the unique culture and creativity of this region with you."
The museum sees 20,000-plus annual visitors from near and far. Trails are free to the public, as are most of its programs.
Summer 2022 offerings include: Concerts in the Courtyard, 14 free outdoor events on Friday evenings from June 3 through Sept. 2, with food and beverages by The Avocado Pit. There's also the Summer Courtyard Cafe, where Corner of India chef Shanta Ghosh sets up shop in the museum courtyard for lunch on Fridays and Sundays, beginning in June.
Opening on June 18, NBOSS at the Museum: the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show celebrates its 25th year with pieces by over 25 regional artists sited throughout the 10-acre campus.
Admission is $10/$12, with further discounts for veterans and free admission for SNAP card holders, youth under 18, and students.
Bennington Museum, located at 75 Main St. in Bennington, is open June through October, every day except Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.