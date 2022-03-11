BENNINGTON — The town will ask the Vermont Economic Progress Council for a five-year extension of a tax program that could help bring development projects — including redevelopment of the old Bennington High School and the western portion of the Putnam Block — to fruition.
The program, Tax Increment Financing, essentially helps communities pay for public projects like water and sewer upgrades and public parking areas. The TIF funding does not go to developers and is not used to help with private development; instead, it helps cover the public infrastructure needs that are often too expensive for developers to afford.
As an example, for the proposed Putnam Phase 2 project, mixed use re-development is planned — anchored by Southwestern Vermont Health Care — that would include office and retail space, and 49 units of housing. The TIF assistance would not go toward those pieces of the project but would help pay for public needs like upgrades to Washington Avenue and West Main Street, parking improvements and streetscape upgrades.
Bennington has several projects that could benefit from the TIF program, broken down into tiers based on how quickly they could be launched. Among those are the Bennington High School, Putnam, Catamount School, Old Drysdale Building and 120 Depot St.
“We know we need to do them,” said Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd. “Over the next several years, we’re going to be able to do a lot. We are poised to do some really great stuff.”
In many cases, the added costs of public infrastructure — like water and sewer — can prompt private developers to walk away from projects. The TIF assistance can hold the cost down to a reasonable level for private partners, while also improving public infrastructure for town residents.
Bennington designed its TIF district (the limited area where projects are eligible for the tax incentive) and secured council approval for the designation five years ago, which expires March 31. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to most development projects, and the town was unable to take advantage of the program.
The TIF designation allows the town to borrow funds for projects in the district, with the debt paid from increases in the grand list created by the development, not local taxpayers.
The Bennington Select Board held a special meeting Monday and authorized the town to apply to the council for a five-year extension to allow additional time to take advantage of the TIF assistance.
The board noted that some improvements have been made without TIF support, including additional downtown parking, and the extension of a portion of a water main in the Depot Street corridor.
“As with many other areas of the state and country, the pandemic has had a chilling effect on most private ventures,” the board said in a report. “While some projects are coming to fruition using sources of funding other than TIF debt, many remain elusive and will need TIF to be part of the funding stack in order to proceed.”
Critics of the TIF program — one spoke out at Monday’s special Select Board meeting — argue against using these public funds to assist private development. Some feel the TIF-district-only focus hurts businesses in other areas of the town that fall outside that zone and are ineligible for the assistance. In addition, they worry that should the grand list fail to rise [that increase is used to repay the TIF debt], then repayment falls to taxpayers.
Hurd said town staff discussed the implications of allowing the TIF to expire, acknowledging that at this moment federal ARPA funds are flowing to help with development in some cases. But, he said, those funds will be drying up, and are often earmarked in a way that is not helpful for work on the public improvements needed for these projects to move forward.
The conclusion, he and the Select Board agreed, “The TIF had to stay.”
Hurd said the town will submit its extension application prior to the March 31 deadline. He said council will review the application and issue a decision.