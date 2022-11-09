BENNINGTON — Opening day of Bennington’s first recreational cannabis dispensary was a smoking success.
Colleen McQuade is the proud owner of Juniper Lane at 445 Main St., which opened Wednesday morning. McQuade was thrilled with the turnout. More than a dozen people waited in line in frigid temperatures outside the storefront to help McQuade make history at her grand opening.
Jenny Dewar, the executive director of the Better Bennington Corp., spoke at Juniper Lane’s ribbon cutting, and she said Juniper Lane is “making history in Bennington and in Vermont."
McQuade addressed the crowd and said this was the best day of her life. She’s happy to be “part of the community.” Drivers honked their horns and screamed out their car windows as they passed the store and saw the line.
The second the ribbon was cut, Dewar said, “I’m first!” And indeed, she was Juniper Lane’s first customer. David Fisher, Wendy (who wanted to keep her last name private) and Dylan Beagle followed Dewar — along with Wendy’s service dog, Yukon.
Beagle has been looking forward to the opening of this dispensary since it was announced. He’s a regular smoker who wanted to check out the pricing and selection at Juniper Lane.
As Beagle left the dispensary, he shared his impressive haul. He took home a half ounce of Double OG cannabis, a preroll of Trainwreck cannabis and a preroll of Gorilla Glue cannabis.
“I've actually never had any of these strains before. So, I'm excited,” he said. The purchase ran him about $195.
“It was awesome. I had a great time,” said Beagle. “Everything seems to be going great. Everybody's having fun, looking at everything, getting used to it since it's a new store.”
Juniper Lane, as of its opening, has prepackaged flower, loose flower, single prerolls and packs of five prerolls. The loose flower comes in large buds and small buds that can be bought by the gram.
Thanks to Dan Pomerantz from Rebel Grown, a tier five cannabis nursery in Vermont, clone plants are also available. The easiest way to describe clones is by calling them baby cannabis plants. They’re small, about a foot high, but perfect for anyone who wants to grow their own cannabis.
“I want to supply people with genetics so people can grow around the home,” said Pomerantz. Originally from Vermont, he’s been breeding cannabis plants for 12 years in California, but he came back to Vermont when recreational use was legalized. “We want to make sure that Vermonters can grow what we think is the best weed at home.”
For anyone considering getting a cannabis plant of their own, Pomerantz offered some advice.
“If it's someone who's a beginner, and they don't have a lot of experience, the best advice I can say is read. Go online. There's a ton of research information available.”
By the end of opening day, McQuade expects to have served about 200 customers.
“We can even see closer to five [hundred] depending on how busy we get towards the end of the day,” she said.
“Everyone's so happy. All kinds of people have stopped through like, it's really, really wonderful,” said McQuade.
Juniper Lane is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at juniperlanecannabis.com.