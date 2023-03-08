BENNINGTON — The Bennington Community Market shelves are stocked. Meals have been cooked, and cases of food carefully displayed. And after two days of a soft launch to test the layout and systems, the long-awaited market is officially opening its doors with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today.
And, said Assistant Manager Riley Flynn, the community is ready.
Business during the two-day soft-launch Tuesday and Wednesday was “steady,” he said during a tour of the market. The fastest selling items were hot and cold freshly prepared takeout meals.
As to problems discovered during the soft launch, Flynn said the checkout register “was a disaster” on Tuesday. Hopefully, that glitch has been straightened out, he said.
On the shelves — to the extent possible at this time of year — are locally produced items that include beef from Hilltop Farm in Pownal, kale from True Love Farm in Shaftsbury, honey from two local producers, maple syrup from a variety of Vermont sugarers, coffee from Harvest Brewing and more.
“I’m really trying where we can” to keep things local, Flynn said. That task will get easier as the growing season arrives. “I’m also trying to make it affordable.”
To that end, he constantly reviews prices to ensure the market items are available to all. Many of the takeout meals are featured "cold" because the SNAP food assistance program generally won’t cover hot meals.
“Everybody should be entitled to a good meal,” Flynn said, clearly proud of the market’s offerings.
A cafe with tables and chairs is set up just inside the large front windows, designed to be a social gathering place, as well as a space to host events and classes.
The market is expected to attract shoppers looking for quality food meals and products in the downtown, while also adding to the foot traffic throughout the local area and boosting other businesses.
Just off the cafe is a brick-walled wine and beer section run by Nancy Koziel of couch + cork in Bennington.
“The idea with the market was to sell beer and wine, but they wanted to do something a little bit fun with it and different,” she said. “We wanted to make sure we have something unique and kind of our own vibe.”
The featured wines are not sold anywhere else nearby, and range in price from under $10 to $35.
“They are all wines that are going to be good at any budget,” she said.
At the moment, the market can only sell alcohol to be taken off premises. But Koziel hopes at some point they will be able to serve alcohol to customers eating at the cafe. Still, she is able to host 42 events a year at the market where alcohol can be served. The first wine event will be held in April — more details coming later this week.
Thursday’s ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. at the Bennington Community Market, 239 Main St. The public is invited to attend.