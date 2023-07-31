BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation hosts the second First Friday 2023 on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Bennington. The special theme this month is 'activities.'
The event is free and open to the public.
Main Street between North Street and Silver Street will be closed to traffic and filled with games and activities including the Rock Painting project: Benny, The Caterpillar. The street will have games like cornhole, pickleball, and more, as well as outdoor restaurant service, sidewalk sales, and buskers.
Merchants are invited to host their own special activities led by The Village Chocolate Shoppe's "Chocolate Bingo!" at471 Main St. This one serves as a fundraiser for Bennington Project Independence. The price per person is $6. For this donation, participants receive five single-use cards. Additional cards are available for purchase. They will also also host 50/50 raffle. All the Chocolate Shoppe's proceeds go to BPI.
While the footprint is just a small piece of Main Street, all the downtown merchants are welcome and encouraged to participate.
If you would like to be a busker for tips only, please contact Jenny: events@betterbennington.com.