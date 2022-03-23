BENNINGTON — Better Bennington Corporation started a crowdfunding campaign to host Thursday Night Live events. This campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development.
Bennington's Thursday Night Live events are the first project to be accepted by the department's Better Places program, which is aimed at creating vibrant downtowns in Vermont. This program requires the community to come up with 33 percent of the event's final cost to show community support for the event.
The BBC’s goal is to raise $5,000 by May 9. If the money is raised by the community, the state will provide a matching grant of $10,000.
Thursday Night Live events will consist of diverse weekly outdoor performances at the Thomson Family Stage in Merchant Park. Each event will be different in terms of race, identity and educational value.
Current planned performances include: Moose Crossing, Mowgli Giannitti, singer and songwriter Bernice Lewis, Otha Day Drumming, Flashpoint, original handpan music by Aura Shards, Convergence Trio with Wanda Houston, a marimba performance by Tendai Muparutsa, the forward-thinking jazz ensemble Planet Kniffen, spoken word by D. Colin, Taconic Music, an open mic night and local stars from Bennington's Got Talent.
The money will be used to pay for professional performers, sound engineers, raffle items, marketing for the event and more.
All of the performances will be free to the public.
To donate, visit patronicity.com/project/thursday_night_live#!/ or drop off or mail your donation to Better Bennington Corp., 215 South St.
For questions or inquiries, contact Jenny Dewar at director@betterbennington.com.