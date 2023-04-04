BENNINGTON — Jeanne Mintrone has officially joined the effort to build a better Bennington.
The Better Bennington Corp. announced that Mintrone has joined the organization as Director of Operations to handle administrative duties and other tasks.
“Her energy is infectious and her innovative ideas are already making all of us excited for the future of the BBC,” said Jenny Dewar, who had served as the lone BBC director.
Dewar first suggested the idea of dividing the director’s job into two components. She now holds the title of Director of Events and continues to focus on creating, staging and promoting the popular events that bring foot traffic to the downtown shops and restaurants, including pop-up shops, concerts, the community-wide tag sale, and more.
As Director of Operations, Mintrone handling grants, running the Visitor’s Center, overseeing downtown business membership and sponsorships, and more.
“I needed a colleague who was on equal standing because the BBC encompasses so much, it’s too much for one person,” Dewar said.
Mintrone started at the BBC on March 27, coming from the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion, where she will continue to work part-time and run weddings and other events.
“She grew up in Bennington, so her context and her prior work here in town is incredibly invaluable to the BBC,” Dewar said. “She’s already started tapping into those contacts.”
Dewar and Mintrone visited the Statehouse in Montpelier on March 22 – Downtown Day – shortly before her start date.
“It was wonderful to spend time with the other recognized organizations representing the towns that have the official Downtown Designation,” Dewar said in a release. She noted that the Downtown Program was created 25 years ago by the Legislature to focus on comprehensive, long-term preservation and revitalization of downtowns.
She said when a town or village receives a Downtown Designation, it requires the creation of an official downtown organization to help fulfill the community reinvestment agreement as part of the designation. For Bennington, that organization is the BBC. Towns receive as part of the designation access to Downtown Transportation Funds, Historic State Tax Credits, and Act 250 Relief.
Dewar said the hiring committee was instantly impressed with Mintrone, who was chosen from about 30 strong candidates.
“We did have other great candidates, but she was the right fit,” Dewar said.