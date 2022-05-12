DORSET — “Those of you that know me might not believe it, but this isn’t really my thing,” said Susan Plaisance, ad director for the Manchester Journal and Bennington Banner, while accepting her award as the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce “Woman of the Year.”
At the inaugural Women in Leadership Luncheon in which Plaisance was one of the awardees, organizer Matt Harrington, Chamber of Commerce executive director, described Plaisance as the modest woman behind many community happenings.
“This person is often behind the scenes creating the programs and events, getting people together, volunteering above and beyond, and usually, like me, handing out these awards instead of receiving them today,” Harrington said before announcing Plaisance as the award winner. “This woman exemplifies leadership as a personal quality and is an exemplary role model for other women who wish to do better for their communities, connections, and themselves.”
Plaisance was eager to turn the focus to others following the luncheon, recounting the list of fellow nominees.
“You don’t realize how many influential women there are in Bennington County, but there are actually a lot,” she said. “[It’s] very humbling, when you hear the names of all the people here.”
Plaisance was not only humbled by the award but honestly taken by surprise.
“When I first got nominated, I was very excited. I called my mom and said, ‘I’m not going to win, but it’s an honor to be nominated.’”
Plaisance began working for the Journal and Banner in 2003.