ARLINGTON — If you’ve watched restaurant reality shows at all, you know opening night is its own pressure cooker. Are customers coming? How will we serve them if they all arrive at once? And how will the staff handle the stress?
The customers arrived at Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza of Arlington on Friday, and kept coming all weekend long. And the restaurant’s owners are proud of the way their staff responded to the challenge of a demanding first weekend that still has the town buzzing.
Ramunto’s, in the former Jonathan’s Table behind the Sugar Shack on Route 7A, fills a niche in Arlington as a dine-in or carry-out restaurant and sports bar with plenty of Vermont brews on tap.
Scott Goetz said he and his partner, Matt Willey, who owns the Bennington Ramunto’s, are grateful for their staff’s hard work in getting the restaurant ready for its closeup and navigating that first big wave. They’re also thankful for the support and understanding of Arlington and Sunderland pizza lovers.
It would seem there was serious demand for brick oven pizza along the banks of the Battenkill.
“The community showed up and supported us and was patient — patient beyond belief,” Goetz said Tuesday afternoon. “Yes, I expected good numbers — I didn’t expect the community to come out the way they did. Plus, the carnival was also in town.”
Goetz and Willey had a hunch that their business would fill a market niche for dine-in and take-out pizza with a sports bar feel. They were patient, as well, waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to recede to a point where they felt comfortable moving forward.
One pleasant surprise? Arlington seriously loves garlic knots. Demand for the item — rolls lovingly smothered in herb and garlic butter — was “double what I thought,” Goetz said.
A Buffalo-area native — that explains the Buffalo Bills sign behind the bar, the first decoration he affixed to the wall — Goetz has been in the food service industry for about 30 years, working in restaurant and school kitchens and managing staff. But helming a school kitchen, where you have a few hours to prepare a meal for 120 hungry kids, is a lot different from being in a restaurant kitchen when 12 tickets arrive at once, he said.
“My partner [Willey] has been by my side every day. He’s the one who got the place going in Bennington,” Goetz said.
Even though the weekend was busy and hectic, Goetz said his team of 12 employees remained positive throughout the crush.
“The attitudes were fantastic,” he said. “I was proud to have a team that we assembled here in a such a short amount of time.
“At the end of the night, I sat down and took a breather and looked around. The place was clean and put back together. Everybody was served the best that we can serve them, and we got some pretty good reviews.”
When things calm down a bit, Goetz is planning to open an outdoor dining space with a set of cornhole boards.
“There’s a lot to come. We just have to manage opening the place,” he said.