ARLINGTON — The Arlington Village Farmers Market wrapped up its season on Sept. 9. after finding strong community support from residents of town and region.
"We have farms from as far as 25 miles away, but all of our goods are still produced locally, while the national average for groceries is 1,500 miles from farm to table. Besides being raised responsibly, our foods are grown and prepared by your friends and neighbors — or at least by their relatives," said Jessica Roberts, the market manager for almost five years.
The market celebrated it fifth anniversary on Sept. 2, growing from 13 vendors with an average attendance of eight farms weekly to a state-recognized nonprofit entity, with over 65 vendors and an average of 25 booths each Friday.
"Our high months are July and August; by September it is getting cold and dark at 7, when the market closes for the day, and people are moving into 'school mode,'" Roberts said. "We did try a winter market in 2018, but it was not well-attended by shoppers, so we are strictly a summer market, from early June through early September."
The Farmers Market has been an important incubator from small businesses, several of which had their roots at the market. It is also a producer-only market.
"We don't allow resellers. Some markets have vendors who buy pallets of food at discounts due to store overstocks from places like New York or Pennsylvania. We have a hard rule that everything you sell has to be made by you or grown by you," Roberts said. "You can meet your famers who raised the food and ask them about the difference in corn varieties, or which color of tomato has lower acid. They know what they are selling."
She said the vendors love to talk and educate their customers, making the market a social event.
Stay tuned to the market's website at arlingtonvillagefarmersmarket.com to find out what's coming in 2023.