PERU — Patience is a virtue, they say. After a month and a half that has been very mild and low on snowfall, that patience is finally being rewarded for the skiing and riding community in Southern Vermont.
Wednesday evening brought 4 to 5 inches of snow to Peru and Londonderry, with another inch added on Thursday. Additionally, snow showers are in weather.com’s extended forecast for six of the next 10 days.
Just the mere mention of some natural snow in the mountains seems to draw the attention of winter sports enthusiasts from every direction.
“As soon as you see snow in the forecast, the phone starts to ring, the web visits pick up, and people start to get really excited,” said Myra Foster, senior manager of marketing and communication at Stratton Mountain Resort. “Next week looks good. Looks like all those snow dances are paying off.”
It’s been a challenging winter for area ski resorts. To date, only 27.8 inches of snow have fallen in Albany, N.Y., the closest station where official data from the National Weather Service is available. For context, average snowfall for the entire season (through April) is 59 inches.
Meteorologist Christina Speciale confirmed that, while snowfall totals to this point are below average, it’s not time to write winter off just yet.
“We do get a decent amount of snow in March, so that (27.8 inches) isn’t really representative of the entire season,” she said. “It’s only February 24. We still have a bit of winter to get through.”
Foster noted the old adage that "March comes in like a lion. And with next week’s forecast, it looks like that’s going to be the case. March is my favorite month to ski and snowboard. The days are longer, and the snow is soft. Having this snow to welcome in March is a big bonus.”
Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator for Bromley Mountain Ski Resort, said snowmaking there would recommence Friday night, but he couldn’t be happier about the influx of the authentic version that the mountain will have in the foreseeable future.
“We’ve got a pretty state-of-the-art snowmaking system, but everyone loves the natural snow,” he said. “There’s just nothing like it when that powder comes down."
Foster echoed that sentiment, also expressing appreciation for the staff that kept roughly 80 of Stratton’s 99 trails open through the leaner months, and kept the skiing and riding conditions good.
"Of course, we'd love to see inch after inch, foot after foot of snow, starting in November. But the snowmakers and groomers really gave us a season,” Foster said.
Speaking of groomers, perhaps no one has been working harder in that capacity than Ian Black, who is responsible for the trails at Wild Wings Ski Touring Center in Peru, which doesn’t have the ability to create its own snow.
Black and his team have put in significant manual labor over the last few months at Wild Wings, which even was forced to shut down for a short stint in January.
“Although the conditions were not what we like to offer, we were making the most of what we had,” Black said. “We put in quite a few hours before the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, shoveling snow onto the trails. We were able to stay open, but business was definitely down. I think people just assumed there was no natural snow.”
Black and his team shoveled the snow by hand from shadier spots underneath trees, then packed it down on the trail. That makes the forecast a welcome sight for Black.
“It’s definitely a lot of work. It’s easier when it just falls out of the sky,” Black joked.