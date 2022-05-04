Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: May 4, 2022
Patrick Coggins, Used Car Director, owner Michael Coggins and family members cut the ribbon at a congratulatory ceremony on Wednesday morning at Coggins Toyota of Bennington.
The family and staff of Coggins Toyota of Bennington gathered to celebrate the company's opening, which actually occurred during the pandemic when a public event could not be held.
