BENNINGTON — A Springfield, Mass., man facing murder charges in the shooting death of an individual on Pleasant Street in Bennington last summer is now facing a second charge — attempted murder — for an unrelated shooting on Main Street a month earlier.
Raul Cardona, 29, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the Bennington Superior courthouse on one count of attempted murder for allegedly shooting up an occupied apartment from the street. That incident was part of an alleged drug war with a rival gang based in and around the Springfield and Holyoke areas of Massachusetts, police said. According to a police affidavit, Cardona was one of three individuals spotted lurking outside Ramunto’s Restaurant after the shooting occurred as part of a retaliation scheme for a previous shooting on McCall Street by a rival gang fighting over fentanyl-dealing territory.
Cardona was already on police radar for links to kidnappings, shootings, and drug gangs distributing fentanyl and other narcotics, including crack cocaine, in and around Bennington.
Through confidential informants, social media accounts, cellphone data mining, search warrants, and an intense police investigation, authorities were able to link Cardona to the Main Street shooting. Further evidence from shell casings found at the scene and sent to a national handgun database (NIBIN) positively linked the .45 caliber handgun found on Cardona when he was arrested in Enfield, Conn., with the casings.
Cardona was charged with murder last August for a fatal shooting on Pleasant Street in Bennington. Patrick Mullinnex was found dead shortly after Bennington Police officers arrived at 324 Pleasant St. Mullinnex’s body was found lying on the floor of a first-floor apartment with several gunshot wounds. Police believe he’d been shot minutes before their arrival. The next day, Bennington Police released Cardona’s name and photograph, identifying him as the alleged shooter. An arrest warrant was issued the following day. Cardona appeared at the Bennington Police Station days later to turn himself into authorities.
Cardona is facing a life sentence if convicted of that murder, with a presumptive minimum 20-year prison sentence if found guilty. He faces an additional life sentence for the attempted murder on Main Street.
Cardona’s arraignment was postponed until an attorney is acquired. He is being held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. He is scheduled to go on trial in the murder case in November.