MONTPELIER – Unable to receive the federal aid that other Vermont businesses will receive from flood damage earlier this month, business owners within the cannabis industry are instead rallying around each other to get their cohorts back on their feet.
The Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont (CRAV) announced on Tuesday that they are launching “Higher Calling,” their own fundraising effort to help with flood recovery through two different avenues. The first is through the sale of special pre-rolled marijuana joints (known as pre-rolls) that will be sold at retailers around the state, and the second will be a two-day music festival, of the same name, in September.
When it comes to the losses suffered from the flooding earlier this month, the cannabis industry in Vermont certainly was not spared. Retailers, cultivators, and manufacturers have all reported significant damage to their equipment, stores, and crops.
Cannabis’ illegal status at the federal level, however, disqualifies those in the industry from receiving any of the funding that will come as a result of Vermont being in a declared State of Emergency.
“Just like legacy businesses in Vermont, the cannabis industry was hit hard with flooding. But due to the fact that they don't have access to federal dollars from FEMA or small business loans, we felt like they needed some additional support,” said Todd Bailey, executive director of CRAV. “So we coordinated these two efforts – the pre-roll contribution and as well as a music festival – to raise money to support folks in the cannabis community impacted by the recent flooding.”
Bailey said support within the cannabis community for the first prong of their approach has been strong already.
“It's only at participating retailers. I don't think we have 100 percent participation, but we have a bunch,” Bailey explained. “The retailers will structure (their donations) the way that they prefer.”
Bailey said some retailers will make donations based off of a percentage of their profits, while others will sell the pre-rolls for a nominal fee – somewhere around $1 – in exchange for a $15 contribution to Higher Calling.
“We have about 4,200 pre-rolls made already. And we anticipate that we'll sell through them by the music festival,” Bailey explained.
The undertaking has been an industry-wide team effort from every corner of the Green Mountain State.
“Some members, some non-members, have either contributed flower, or time, or products, or manufacturing, to make these pre-rolls specifically for this effort,” Bailey said.
Details on the music festival, slated for Sept. 15 and 16 at Pransky Farm in Cabot, are still coming together.
Bailey was able to say the price for the two-day event, which includes the cost of camping, will be $125. At least 50 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales – perhaps more, depending on turnout – will also go towards the Higher Calling fund.
“We'll have two bands – headliners – playing on Friday night,” said Bailey. “And then on Saturday, we'll have somewhere between five and seven performers throughout the day, with other festivities going on… fire dancing, yoga, food trucks.”
More information on the music festival and a "donate" button will be on the CRAV website as it becomes available.
Bailey said CRAV feels confident that with the bands and entertainment offered, they’ll be able to pull in 1,000 to 1,200 people for the festival.
“We'll continue to have this music festival going forward,” he said. “We had been planning this long before the flood ... we had been planning to put this on. Really, we just shifted gears some with the flooding and wanted to step up and help.”
The endeavor is surely appreciated by some of the business owners most affected by the flooding.
“We have received dozens of emails, calls and texts from our customers, and friends and partners in the cannabis community, offering help… even when some are facing their own challenges and losses,” said Lauren Andrews of Capital Cannabis in Montpelier in Tuesday’s press release from CRAV. Capital Cannabis lost thousands of dollars worth of product in the flooding, she said in the statement, but was able to evacuate most of their inventory due to the early guidance of the Cannabis Control Board.
“That has been the silver lining…knowing we are part of a caring community that looks out after each other,” she said.
According to the release, Capital Cannabis opened a temporary location at the Central Vermont Marketplace formerly known as the Berlin Mall, where they’ll have a soft opening on Thursday and a grand opening on Friday.
“There’s no shortage of cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers offering to help get our industry through this difficult time,” added Dusty Kenney, owner of Cambridge Cannabis Company. “The cannabis community is extremely tight knit, so when help is needed, you know people are going to step up.”
The Higher Calling fundraiser is far from the only flood recovery effort that Bailey has been a part of recently. He also organized the board for the Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund, which was announced just several days after the floods struck.
The Main Street fund is aimed at providing prompt assistance for all Vermont businesses affected by the floods, especially to those that can’t afford to wait for federal funding. That effort, which is also underway, in partnership with 501(c)3 non-profit Capstone Community Action in Barre, will be funded by 100 percent tax-deductible donations.
Cannabis businesses, however, are not able to receive donations from a 501(c)3 organization due to the federal complications.