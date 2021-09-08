BURLINGTON — The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development has launched its latest relocation program to entice workers to move to the state.
Online applications for the grants went online in late August and require proof of residency and documentation of eligible expenses.
If approved, residents can receive up to $7,500 in reimbursement grants for eligible expenses. The state says qualifying occupations — either with an acute need or projected to have the most openings — include cooks and servers, childcare workers, registered nurses, construction laborers, delivery drivers, elementary school teachers and retail salespeople.
Previously, the Vermont Legislature created the Remote Worker Grant Program in 2018 and then the New Worker Relocation Grant Program the next year.
Combined, the two programs awarded more than 300 grants to “newly settled Vermonters,” according to a statement.
“As we work to strengthen Vermont’s workforce and economy, I appreciate the Legislature’s continued work and partnership, aimed at attracting more people to live and work in Vermont,” Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said in the statement.
This is the second recent revamp for the program. In early 2020, the New Worker Relocation Grant Program included up to $10,000 in reimbursement if applicants moved to Vermont and worked remotely for an out-of-state company.
The 2020 program eligibility included fields identified by the Vermont Department of Labor in its long-term occupational projections. The 2019 Vermont Legislature appropriated $1.2 million for that program.
Vermont is one of a number of states that are facing a demographic challenge caused by an aging workforce that isn’t being replaced by enough new residents moving to the state. A number of states are trying similar programs to attract new residents.
Some of the expenses eligible for reimbursement include closing costs for a primary residence, lease deposits, first month’s rent, hiring a moving company, renting moving equipment, shipping and the cost of moving supplies.
Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.