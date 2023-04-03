Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case
Prosecutors are asking a judge to reject bail for a wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud, saying he’s already breaking jail rules, and can flee or do harm even if freed on the most stringent bail conditions.
The government has submitted a letter Monday in advance of a bail hearing Tuesday for Guo Wengui.
Guo was arrested last month on charges including securities, wire and bank fraud.
Last week, his lawyers proposed a $25 million bail package to include location monitoring, home detention and the use of an armed guard to ensure he shows up for court.
Judge: Alaska oil project can proceed as lawsuits play out
Construction can proceed related to a major oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope. A federal judge on Monday rejected requests to halt work until challenges to the Biden administration’s recent approval are resolved.
The decision means ConocoPhillips Alaska can forge ahead with cold-weather construction work, including mining gravel and using it to extend a road toward the Willow project.
The U.S. District Court refused requests by environmental groups and an Alaska Native organization to delay construction related to Willow. In separate lawsuits, the groups ultimately want Gleason to overturn the project’s approval.
They say the U.S. Bureau of Land Management failed to consider an adequate range of alternatives.
What’s happening with Twitter blue check marks?
Elon Musk had promised to take away all of Twitter’s blue check marks doled out to Hollywood stars, professional athletes, business leaders, authors and journalists unless they start buying a monthly subscription to the social media service.
Musk’s goal was to shove the advertising-dependent platform he bought for $44 billion last year into a pay-to-play model — and maybe antagonize some enemies and fellow elites in the process. But the Saturday deadline passed and the blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for — nobody but Twitter really knows.
The company didn’t return a request to clarify its changing policies Monday.
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffsA report says McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.
The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. staff and some corporate employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status.
McDonald’s declined to comment Monday.
The report said McDonald’s would inform employees this week about staffing decisions that are part of a wide restructuring announced earlier.
While a number of big U.S. companies have announced job cuts and U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose last week, layoffs are at historically low levels.
US auto sales up 7.5% in 1Q; interest rates hit 15-year high
U.S. new-vehicle sales rose 7.5% in the first quarter.
The increase came as supplies improved and sky-high prices eased a bit while the global shortage of computer chips started to wane.
But the average auto-loan rate hit 7% during the quarter, leaving open the question of whether automakers will offer reduced rates to keep buyers interested through the rest of the year. Automakers sold 3.59 million vehicles during the first three months, compared with 3.34 million a year earlier.
Results from companies were mixed. Some thrived with better chip supplies, while others continued to struggle.
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
Disney CEO Bob Iger has said any retaliatory actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only “anti-business ... but anti-Florida.”
Iger spoke Monday in a response to a question during an online shareholders’ meeting. Iger says that the Republican governor and lawmakers appeared to retaliate against the company for exercising its constitutional rights when Disney last year criticized Florida’s nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
The measure bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.
Union Pacific sued after firing rail worker on medical leave
A lawsuit says Union Pacific routinely hires private investigators to check out employees’ medical leave claims and then fires anyone who happens to leave their house while they are off.
The lawyer who filed the Texas lawsuit says this practice is another example of how the railroads keep the pressure on train crews to remain on call 24-7. Attorney Nick Thompson says Union Pacific’s actions make other employees afraid to use the time off they’re entitled to.
This whole situation might be less of a problem if employees had paid sick time, but the railroads have only started to address that concern in recent months.
UP says it follows the federal rules for medical leave and managers acted properly in the Texas case because they suspected abuse.
UFC, WWE form $21.4B sports entertainment companyWWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.
A new publicly traded company announced Monday will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest in the new company.
Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake.
The new business will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.
Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company.
Members of Congress on TikTok defend app’s reach to voters
More than two dozen Democratic members of Congress who are active on TikTok are now facing questions about whether they’ll continue to use it.
Many are defending their presence on the platform, saying they have a responsibility as public officials to meet voters they wouldn’t otherwise reach.
Yet the lawmakers active on TikTok remain in the distinct minority.
Most in Congress are in favor of limiting the app, forcing a sale to remove connections to China or even banning it outright. Loud warnings about TikTok have also been coming from President Joe Biden’s administration.
— The Associated Press