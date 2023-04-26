TROY, N.Y. — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse outlasted LaSalle Institute on the road Tuesday night, grabbing a 13-12 win.
Both teams came back held multiple goal leads in a seesaw affair, but it was the Bulldogs, anchored by Peyton Gray's five goals and one assist, who held the lead when the clock struck zero.
Liam Manion, John Teliska and Johnny Rivero each had three goals to lead the way for LaSalle.
Michael Crabtree added four scores for the Bulldogs, while Reed Brown scored a pair and had one assist. Carter Cave and Conner Kelly rounded out the BBA scoring, each with one.
BBA (3-2) hosts Rutland Thursday at 4:30 p.m.