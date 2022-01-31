MANCHESTER — The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union wants to hear from district residents about how it should use the third phase of its federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) funds to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The supervisory union's districts, including the Taconic & Green Regional School District and Mettawee School District, have until Sept 30, 2024 to allocate the third phase of funds -- referred by the state as ARP ESSER because it comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. At present, the plan accounts for $3,212,000 in proposed spending.
Federal guidelines stipulate how the funds should be used: "To address the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation."
“[The program] requires a school system to obtain input from the community in the use of these funds every six months for the duration of the grant,” BRSU Superintendent Randi Lowe said in a letter to the community. “The BRSU is seeking community input for the first time, as we submit our initial request.”
A web page published by the BRSU includes a letter from Lowe explaining the ESSER process, charts showing an overview of the process, and a community engagement page where residents can offer their views.
The proposal will also be discussed at the Taconic and Green Regional School District's board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and at the Mettawee School Board's next scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 7.
Feedback is being accepted through Friday, Feb. 11.
Highlights from the third phase ESSER proposal include:
• $170,000 would assure a full-time nurse in every school building, funding 82 percent of that cost in fiscal 2022 and 100 percent in FY 2023.
• $600,000 would update HVAC equipment in school buildings to improve air quality and reduce viral transmission.
• $175,000 would fund the positions of three interventionists to help students at risk of not meeting state standards, with “research-based small-group literacy and math instruction.”
• $520,000 would fund four paraprofessionals working with English as new language learners, students with disabilities and students with emotional and social needs through fiscal 2024.
• $175,000 would be used to hire a social worker to support family and student needs as they transition out of the pandemic.
• $175,000 each would go to funding an instructional coach and a student engagement coordinator.
• $300,000 would provide two years of structured literacy professional development training to teachers.