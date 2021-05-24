The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union board has approved a multiyear superintendent evaluation process that will involve biennial surveys and an annual setting and review of goals.
The adoption of the review process comes as BRSU Superintendent Randi Lowe, who assumed her role in July of last year following the retirement of Jackie Wilson, approaches one year in the position. As superintendent, Lowe is the chief executive of the BRSU as well as its three school districts, the Taconic and Green Regional School District, Mettawee School District and Winhall Town School District.
The board in March established a three-member committee to develop the evaluation process that it, in turn, approved on Monday night.
The purpose of the process, according to a board memo, "is twofold: (1) to provide the BRSU Board with a tool to evaluate the Superintendent’s performance as the leader of our educational system; and (2) to give the Board a means to provide feedback to the Superintendent -- on job performance and on any ways the Board feels the Superintendent might be more effective in leading our system."
The process will have three main features, the memo states. The evaluation committee will survey the three school boards, the superintendent will survey school employees and the chief executive will also identify a list of three to six long-term goals each year that the board will assess progress on annually.
The two surveys are to be completed toward the end of the school year in alternate years, according to the memo. The superintendent's survey already has been conducted this year, and the BRSU committee's school-board survey will come the following year.
The board intends to review the superintendent's list of goals at its annual retreat in August and "discuss the Superintendent’s proposed goals for the coming year," according to the memo.
The current members of the evaluation committee are Jim Salsgiver, a member of the Taconic and Green Regional School District board, Julie Mach, of the Mettawee School District board, and Dean Gianotti, of the Winhall Town School District board. All three individuals are also members of the BRSU board.
Board members on Monday voiced support for the process developed by the evaluation committee.
"I think it's a very good structure overall," said Vice Chair David Chandler. "I like the alternate schedule, year by year and taking the longer view. COVID lasted a year, it's going to have an impact of probably two or three years, and so we should take that same approach to (assessing) impact on our schools."
Lowe said she received school employees' responses to her survey about two weeks ago and that she "spent a lot of time with the comments and looking at themes and reading and rereading."
Lowe sent a reflection on the survey responses to Salsgiver on Monday, she said. Salsgiver said the survey results will be shared with the board around retreat time.
The experience of processing and reflecting on the staff responses was "incredibly powerful," Lowe said. "It starts to help you to say ... 'Wow, this is really aligned with what I was thinking we need to be focusing on or attending to,' 'These are very valid concerns' or 'I love the way this person articulated this.'"
"This is not an easy job and this has not been an easy year -- all of you know that," Lowe continued. "And I'll say I'm tired."
"It's nice to know" that she can inform the board of her exhaustion after a difficult year and be supported, she said. "That's very valuable for me as a leader."
Lowe also publicly thanked school employees for their efforts at completing the survey.
"I was blown away at the quality and time that people put into writing the feedback, and I felt like people were really honest and fair," she said. "That was a great feeling, to have that type of response from our employees."