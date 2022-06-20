BRATTLEBORO — Food Connects, the Vermont Foodbank and Common Wealth Poultry in Gardiner, Mass. have partnered to bring Halal certified chicken to the new Afghan neighbors in the community.
Over the past few months, Brattleboro has welcomed Afghan refugees into the community, and community members have rallied behind them.
Food Connects has been supporting the refugees, as well. Some of the staff members have cooked meals, and the Farm to School team has supported efforts in schools to welcome their new Afghan students. And now, the Food Hub has the opportunity to make an impact as well.
At Food Connects, the staff value inclusivity in the food system. That means access to nutritious, culturally relevant foods and participation in the food system. Staff believe that individuals should have the right to self-determination and food sovereignty — the right and access to make decisions over the food they eat. One significant barrier to our Afghan neighbors accessing and cooking traditional dishes was the lack of Halal-certified chicken. Food Connects worked with Common Wealth Poultry in Gardiner, Mass. to create a source for this much-needed chicken.
