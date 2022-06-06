BRATTLEBORO — After deciding to go their separate ways following a contract dispute, discussions are underway about mutual aid between the town and Rescue Inc.
In a news release, Rescue trustees said Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland sent out a draft agreement for all parties to discuss at a meeting Monday.
"This draft agreement," the news release states, "indicated that Rescue should provide an unspecified amount of coverage, which they define as 'uncompensated mutual aid.' During this meeting, Rescue Inc. and representatives of the Select Board had a very frank conversation about the damaged nature of the relationship between the Town and Rescue. There have been a series of disparaging remarks by town officials about Rescue’s business model and its management staff."
The trustees said members of the Select Board who attended Monday's meeting "heard how this public discourse had directly affected the leadership and staff of Rescue Inc., specifically Chief Drew Hazelton. At the end of the meeting, the Select Board members in attendance agreed to bring the content and context of this conversation back to the entire Select Board for further discussion."
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow declined to comment.
Last month, the Select Board asked the trustees to discuss mutual aid after deciding to contract with Golden Cross Ambulance starting in July. The trustees said the request for help covering ambulance calls comes after the board "unilaterally chose to terminate a 56-year relationship with our nonprofit, community-based organization ... without any discussions about, or actual consideration of, the impact on the surrounding communities."
Brattleboro and Golden Cross Ambulance's partnership, which begins when the Rescue contract ends, is looked at as a way to assist the town in moving to a joint EMS/fire model with paramedic-level service.
"The town has repeatedly hailed this as a means to receive better service even though Rescue Inc. service has been consistently ranked as the best in the region — most recently, Rescue’s call efficiency was publicly verified by Vermont Health Department officials," the trustees said.
Part of the disagreement over the contract had to do with the town questioning the assessment charged by Rescue. In their dispute, Hazelton accused the Brattleboro Fire Department of “poor patient turnover, gender discrimination, verbal abuse and general lack of cooperation.”