BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Police are investigating a suspicious death today at 81 Royal Road.
At about 9:25 a.m. Monday, the Brattleboro Police Department received a call of a possible assault in progress. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
"There is no danger to the public at this time," Chief Norma Hardy told reporters Monday afternoon.
Hardy said the department was waiting for the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Unit to arrive on scene. She expects to provide an update later Monday night.
Groundworks Collaborative manages the building, which is a transitional housing facility for families known as Morningside House.
Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter said the town assisted Groundworks with relocating residents of Morningside House. Police will be investigating the scene, "and it's likely that the shelter won't be open tonight," he said Monday afternoon.
"They asked us to find cots that we could set up at another location," he said of Groundworks. "We've been assisting with that"
Barbara Vitalis, a neighbor at the nearby Morningside Commons condominium complex, said the incident is "very much out of the blue" and "so flipping bizarre."
"We've lived here for five years, and it's very quiet," Vitalis said. "Just very respectful. People walk by, and they're always like, 'Hi.'"
Peter Elwell, interim deputy executive director of Groundworks Collaborative, declined to comment at this time other than to say they are focused on supporting residents and staff of Groundworks.
Responding to reports about the incident, as well as a shooting death on Birge Street last week, Vermont Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham County, called the frequency in which homicides are occurring in Brattleboro "frightening."
"I think there needs to be some conversations and actions about what we can do to address the rising homicide rate in Brattleboro," he said.