BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro police and fire departments, along with the Vermont State Police, welcomed the Ground Zero Flag Team on Monday, May 8, to the Brattleboro VFW. The Ground Zero Flag Team possesses a 3' by 5' U.S. Flag flown at the World Trade Center Towers site in New York City and a marble cross recovered from what is believed to have been the lobby of the South Tower.
The flag was escorted from the Brattleboro-Guilford town line to the VFW on Black Mountain Road, where a brief ceremony was held with an opportunity for guests to view the flag.
The flag was flown both at the Port Authority Police Department Command Center at Ground Zero as well as in the rubble of the South Tower from the week following the September 11 attacks until Nov. 2, 2001, when it was brought back to New Jersey after a larger U.S. Flag, filled with signatures of appreciation and encouragement, was presented to the rescue workers at Ground Zero.
Since being flown at Ground Zero, the caretakers of the Flag Team, Barbara and John Sullivan, have shared them with Americans in a series of remembrance ceremonies aimed at "remembering 9/11 Victims and survivors; paying tribute to the U.S. Military battling the Global War on Terror; honoring the first responders who serve their communities and to also assure all of their families that we will never forget the sacrifices their loved ones have made and continue to make for this great nation."
For more information, visit the team's Facebook page @GroundZeroFlag.
It should be noted that this Ground Zero Flag was not the U.S. Flag hoisted by the three Firefighters at Ground Zero on 9/11.