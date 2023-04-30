BRATTLEBORO — A crash early Saturday morning left a person seriously injured and prompted a dive team search.
Fire Chief Len Howard said the vehicle went off Route 142 into the setback across from the bottom of Cotton Mill Hill, and a person was transported with serious injuries. Two other people initially were believed to have been in the vehicle and divers from the Water Rescue Task Force, made up of personnel from southern Vermont and New Hampshire, were called in.
Their search concluded with no one found, Howard said. The Reformer has reached out to the Brattleboro Police Department for more information.