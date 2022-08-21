Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — — The Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival returned from a two-year COVID hiatus this weekend at Manchester’s Hunter Park, bringing nationally known string instrument artists to the Northshire. Saturday’s headliners, the “American Acoustic” tour, featured the Punch Brothers, Watchouse and Sarah Jarosz. Punch Brothers’ energetic singer and mandolin player Chris Thile served as master of ceremonies as all three artists played their own sets, then joined on stage for a set-ending jam. Performers including Twisted Pine, Leftover Salmon, Hawktail, Ric Robertson and Bella White serenaded patrons, many of whom camped overnight on the Hunter Park grounds. Local vendors offered food and drinks, and Red Fox Community School provided an activity tent for youngsters. While Friday brought a thunderstorm that brought a temporary halt to the festivities, the weather largely cooperated, with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. The three-day festival was expected to close Sunday with an all-star tribute to “Skaggs and Rice,” a 1980 album considered a landmark in the progressive bluegrass genre.

Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@benningtonbanner.com.

